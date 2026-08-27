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Residential properties for sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

;
Peristasi
17
Korinos
13
81 property total found
Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale of 105 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$207 770
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Lofos, Greece
Cottage
Lofos, Greece
Area 175 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 175 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$256 833
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 115 m²
Apartment for sale of 115 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$204 299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$324 695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house …
$82 650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 157 m²
For sale townhouse area of 157 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The …
$187 552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 254 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$123 974
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$389 634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$236 142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists of 3…
$187 552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$141 685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Foteina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Foteina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one s…
$101 541
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$377 827
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$129 878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$318 791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
$82 650
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 176 m²
Apartment for sale of 176 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$337 057
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: a stunning beachfront villa in Northern Greece, located in the beautiful coastal a…
$641 147
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 140 m²
Apartment for sale of 140 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$299 816
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$315 249
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 286 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 286 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$468 452
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi…
$295 177
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ritini, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ritini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$212 528
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$138 231
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$100 360
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale duplex area of 200 square meters in northern Greece. The duplex is located on 2 lev…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$259 756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 413 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$330 598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Property types in Katerini Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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