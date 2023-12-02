Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Katerini, Greece

apartments
67
houses
132
199 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
Price on request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Katerini, Greece
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€70,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count -1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€140,000
2 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€500,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€85,000
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€125,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€255,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€95,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€90,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€90,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€160,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€75,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€170,000
3 room apartment with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€90,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€95,000
Properties features in Katerini, Greece

