Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neoi Epivates
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

;
apartments
40
houses
11
51 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Highlight Promotion price
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Property Code: HPS5561 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Neoi Epivates for € 200.000 . Thi…
$230,171
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$820,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$401,441
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 87 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$461,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 42 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$145,225
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 54 sq.m. apartment on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the…
$185,889
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$354,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Property Code: HPS5425 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for € 290.000 . This 152 …
$333,747
Leave a request
Apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5275 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Neoi Epivates for € 486.270 . Th…
$559,625
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 930 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$4,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$305,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$460,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 43 sq.m. studio on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the se…
$174,270
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5563 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Neoi Epivates for € 400.000 . Th…
$460,341
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Property Code: HPS5272 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Neoi Epivates for € 298.925 . Thi…
$344,019
Leave a request
Apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Area 118 m²
For sale apartment of 118 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$336,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$425,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Property Code: HPS5559 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Neoi Epivates for € 280.000 . Th…
$322,239
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$330,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$194,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$305,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$944,567
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
For sale duplex of 87 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 2n…
$389,634
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$243,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
For sale: newly built 56 sq.m. apartment on the 1st floor in Peraia, just 80 meters from the…
$220,743
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go