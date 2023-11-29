Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neoi Epivates

Residential properties for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

apartments
11
houses
15
26 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€132,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€75,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€105,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on th…
€225,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor …
€217,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor …
€175,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on th…
€225,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€110,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS92 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €1.300.000. This 480 sq.…
€1,30M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€350,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
€390,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€410,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,75M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
