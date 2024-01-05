Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

apartments
38
houses
47
85 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 800 meters from the nice sandy beach marked b…
€61,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4543 - Apartment FOR SALE in Moudania Dionisiou for €325.000 . This 130 sq…
€325,000
3 room apartment with sea view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€355,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€170,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Our own project! Without commission for the agency! The building is located in Dionisiou Par…
€215,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4487 - Villa FOR SALE in Moudania Flogita for €1.250.000 . This 260 sq. m.…
€1,25M
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 1200 meters from t…
€163,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€90,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartments are located in Paralia Dionisiou village only 30  meters to the sandy beach. …
€110,000
3 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
This apartment is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 2 km from the nice sandy beach…
€310,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
1 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€97,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 89 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on …
€190,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonettes are located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou village in Portaria area 500…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town only 50 meters from the nice sandy beach mark…
€150,000
4 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/1
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€280,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 50 meters from the sea and 200 meters drom th…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1000 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€205,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Nea Moudania, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
This apartment is located in Nea Moudania town 1700 meters from the nice sandy beach marked …
€235,000
3 room house in Nea Moudania, Greece
3 room house
Nea Moudania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
The maisonette is located in Nea Moudania town in its elite area Eleonas 800 meters from the…
€358,000
2 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 room apartment
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
This apartment is located in Paralia Dionisiou village 200 meters to the sandy beach. The ap…
€75,000
4 room apartment with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
4 room apartment with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€320,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
2 room house in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
2 room house
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This complex is located in Dionisiou Paralia village only 220 meters from the nice sandy bea…
€250,000
