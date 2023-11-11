Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sykies Municipal Unit, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€600,000

