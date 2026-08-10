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Residential properties for sale in Stavroupoli Municipal Unit, Greece

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apartments
9
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: HPS5481 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 215.000 . This 81…
$247,433
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2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Property Code: HPS5482 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 197.000 . This 74…
$226,718
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2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Property Code: HPS5485 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 168.000 . This 69…
$193,343
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3045 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 420.000 . This 200.00 sq.…
$487,293
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3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS5749 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 258.000 . This 1…
$296,920
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1 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5483 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 110.000 . This 50…
$126,594
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3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS5486 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 245.000 . This 8…
$281,959
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3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Property Code: HPS5480 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 215.000 . This 81…
$247,433
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2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Property Code: HPS5484 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for € 180.000 . This 71…
$207,153
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1 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Semi-basement apartment in the area of ​​Ampelokipi 70sq.m. Needs renovation. It is located …
$13,856
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Properties features in Stavroupoli Municipal Unit, Greece

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