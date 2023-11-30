Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece

apartments
10
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/1
This is an auction, the starting price is 72,000€
€72,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor …
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor…
€157,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room house in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
4 room house
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3045 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €390.000 . This 200 sq. m. f…
€390,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS2527 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for €150.000. This 108 s…
€150,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€105,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€105,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece

