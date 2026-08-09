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Residential properties for sale in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

;
Ormylia
14
Galatista
5
195 properties total found
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Gerakini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
The complex of maisonettes and apartments is located in Gerakini village only 250 meters fro…
$195,827
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Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Details  Year of construction: 2014  Distance from the sea: 550 m Services  Parking  Storage…
$930,788
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This detached house in Halkidiki offers a stunning open view in a peaceful area. The propert…
$184,534
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For Sale: Detached House 92 sq.m. in Trikorfo, Gerakini, Halkidiki Property area: 92 sq…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$172,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$142,821
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ormylia, Greece
Townhouse
Ormylia, Greece
Area 55 m²
For sale townhouse of 55 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki under cons…
$226,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists o…
$407,005
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 9 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Floor -1/-1
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$626,505
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor -1/-1
Introducing this beautiful Maisonette in Halkidiki with amazing open views. The property is …
$279,080
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 77 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$239,939
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS5596 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 240.000 . This 93…
$276,205
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 88 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 88 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$177,098
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 rooms in Gerakini, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor -1/-1
Experience the beauty of Halkidiki in this charming Maisonette. Enjoy stunning garden views …
$346,725
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 rooms in Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 3 rooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Introducing a stunning renovated detached house in Halkidiki, Sithonia. Enjoy amazing open v…
$330,339
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$90,263
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Olynthos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is si…
$159,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: a maisonette of 72 sq.m located in Kalive, Polygyros, Halkidiki. The property incl…
$269,217
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Cottage in Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale is a detached house of 360 sq.m. located in the Psakoudia village, Sithonia, Halkid…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a 78 sq.m Maisonette in Kalives Polygyrou. The ground floor includes a living room…
$255,268
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3 bedroom apartment in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Property Code: HPS5431 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 268.000 . This 93…
$308,429
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Villa 6 rooms in Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
Floor -2/-2
Beautiful detached house in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sith…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Apartment in Olynthos, Greece
Apartment
Olynthos, Greece
Area 31 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 31 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$95,975
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Polygyros Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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