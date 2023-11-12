Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Polygyros

Residential properties for sale in Polygyros, Greece

apartments
33
houses
124
157 properties total found
6 room house in Gerakini, Greece
6 room house
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
The building with 3 maisonettes is located in Gerakini village 850 meters from the beach. Th…
€350,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Detached house is located in the suburbs of Psakoudia village 1700 meters from the great san…
€175,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the groun…
€120,000
2 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette is located in Psakoudia village only 150 meters from the beach. There is a privat…
€90,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor…
€220,000
6 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
6 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
There are 3 apartments for sale in one building in Psakoudia village 1500 meters from the be…
€220,000
7 room apartment in Gerakini, Greece
7 room apartment
Gerakini, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
The house is located in Gerakini village 350 meters to the great beach. The house is situate…
€510,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Metamorfosi, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€170,000
2 room apartment with city view in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 120 m2, 3 Levels…
€300,000
2 room apartment in Psakoudia, Greece
2 room apartment
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This apartment is located in Psakoudia village only 50 meters to the sandy beach. The apartm…
€110,000
Villa 3 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€300,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The…
€250,000
Villa Villa with sea view in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
€320,000
6 room house in Psakoudia, Greece
6 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
The house is located between villages Psakoudia and Meatamorfosi 500 meters from Ormilia bea…
€260,000
9 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace in Polygyros, Greece
9 room house with parking, with garden, with fireplace
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 492 m²
Floor -1
Psakoudia SALE Townhouse 16 Bedrooms, 8 Living Room 8 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 492 m2, …
€1,10M
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€330,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 260 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE House 7 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 260 m2, 3 L…
€1,000,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,49M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor -1
€370,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
€350,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
€380,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
€500,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 223 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
€500,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
€350,000
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 593 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
€1,28M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Polygyros, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€400,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir