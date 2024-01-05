UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Properties in 18 countries
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Ierissos
Residential properties for sale in Ierissos, Greece
apartments
8
houses
41
Clear all
49 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
3
1
160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
16
8
650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
9
6
263 m²
The maisonette is located in Tripiti bech area only 100 meters to the beach, 2.5 km from Nea…
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
4
2
170 m²
The apartment is located 160 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Roda. The apartment is locat…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
4
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
3
2
117 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2
1
80 m²
2
This maisonette is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3
1
74 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
4
2
125 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
3
1
68 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2
2
140 m²
The marionette is located in Nea Roda village only 150 meters from the sandy beach. The mari…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Nautilus, Greece
8
1
350 m²
Property Code: HPS3101 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Ierissos for €750.000. This 3…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
3
2
130 m²
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €350.000 . T…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
5
1
290 m²
Property Code: HPS590 - House FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €1.150.000 . This…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
2
2
90 m²
Luxury fully furnished maisonettes are located on the seaside of the Athos peninsula in a c…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Ierissos, Greece
2
1
80 m²
This detached house is located in the center of Ierissos village only 200 meters from the be…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Ierissos, Greece
3
1
73 m²
2
This maisonetta is located in the suburbs of Ierissos, in Gavriadia area in a large complex …
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nautilus, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
7
4
180 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
14
13
350 m²
4
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
10
4
474 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€790,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view
Nautilus, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
1
240 m²
3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
9
4
700 m²
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Nea Roda, Greece
2
1
64 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
5
3
150 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
7
4
290 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
4
2
98 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€110,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
5
2
110 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL