Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
652
Pallini Municipal Unit
655
Kassandreia
24
1 304 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5144 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 385.000 . This 87 sq. …
$398,883
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Baseme…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4219 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for € 700.000 . This 150 sq. …
$732,159
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Chaniotis, Greece
5 bedroom house
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4443 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for € 4.000.000 . This 500 sq.…
$4,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Loutra, Greece
3 bedroom house
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Complex of houses is located near Loutra village on the cliff towards the sea. The distance …
$353,304
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Luxury maisonettes are located in a suburbs of a popular tourist village Pefkohori 1000 mete…
$739,037
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4600 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for € 860.000 . This 260 sq. m. f…
$938,019
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom house
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
The house is located in front of the beach in a poluar tourist village Polychrono. There is …
$1,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Paliouri, Greece
4 bedroom house
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The villas are located in the suburbs of Paliouri village 2000 meters from the famous picter…
$626,829
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Siviri, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tiny home for sale in a quiet location of the town Siviri with 40 sq meters and a gated gard…
$164,708
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Villa for sale in Greece with an area of 134 m2 on the Halkidiki peninsula (Kassandra, Pefko…
$542,875
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Charming maisonette 50 sq meters for sale in a prime location, offering the perfect blend of…
$153,308
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for € 4.000.000 . This 228 sq…
$4,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Afytos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$161,883
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
This could be the home of your dreams in HALKIDIKI: built-in 2008, it is characterized by a …
$472,162
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For sale maisonette of 76 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$303,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$135,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Indulge in the splendor of this exceptional luxury villa, offering breathtaking views of the…
$902,836
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Villa for sale in Greece with an area of 130 m2 on the Halkidiki peninsula. This property is…
$602,591
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
$336,208
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A substantial holiday summer home completely furnished with this 1st-floor apartment includi…
$229,268
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$102,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4827 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 500.000 . This 150 sq. …
$518,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$704,056
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Maisonetta with fantastic sea view is located between Pefkohori and Paliouri villages 400 me…
$187,602
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$437,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Imagine waking up to the gentle sounds of the birds tweeting and the sun casting its golden …
$930,164
Leave a request

Property types in Kassandra Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go