Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Trilofos
Residential properties for sale in Trilofos, Greece
apartments
20
houses
110
130 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
4
2
135 m²
1/3
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7
2
198 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6
1
282 m²
1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
3
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
4
2
114 m²
Property Code: HPS4195 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €250.000 . This 114 sq. m.…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with city view
Kardia, Greece
4
2
140 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 room house
Kardia, Greece
5
2
375 m²
Property Code: HPS4007 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €420.000 . This 375 sq. m. Hou…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
6
4
416 m²
Property Code: HPS4017 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €400.000 . This 416 sq. m. Hou…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
6
2
254 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
4
1
106 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
7
4
343 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
4
225 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
6
2
150 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kardia, Greece
6
2
285 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4
2
109 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€134,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3
3
175 m²
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
8
3
220 m²
3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
8
3
320 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6
3
505 m²
Property Code: HPS3730 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for €550.000 . This 505 sq. m. furni…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
4
1
380 m²
Property Code: HPS3731
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
5
2
143 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Kardia, Greece
3
1
105 m²
Property Code: HPS3683 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €210.000 . This 105 sq.…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
5
3
250 m²
3
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
€350,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
2
50 m²
1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
4
2
110 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
7
1
430 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
6
2
256 m²
2
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Trilofos, Greece
8
3
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
6
2
310 m²
Property Code: HPS3229 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €500.000. This 310 sq. m. House…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kardia, Greece
4
1
200 m²
Property Code: HPS3230 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for €400.000. This 200 sq. m. Ho…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
