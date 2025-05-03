Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agia Paraskeue, Greece

houses
16
27 properties total found
House 12 rooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
House 12 rooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 600 m²
For sale a 2-storey furnished luxurious villa of 600 m² on ? plot of 11.000 m². It consists …
$3,03M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4236 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for € 500.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$518,030
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Country villa fully gated, custom-built construction including 206 sq meters of living area …
$429,663
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
KASSANDRA – FOR SALE: Unique detached house of 110 sq.m. with a beautiful garden of 259 sq.m…
$115,568
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$498,251
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$229,624
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
$542,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Designer custom-built villa for sale with views of the countryside and in a very quiet natur…
$406,420
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$277,822
2 bedroom house in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
2 bedroom house
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The maisonette is located in Agia Paraskevi village 5 km from Loutra Beach, 9 km from Chruss…
$141,283
1 room Cottage in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
$871,689
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Villa with a private garden of 800m2 at Kriopigi, Kassandra, Halkidiki 2km from the sandy Bl…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$292,248
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,10M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$187,874
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS5365 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Agia Paraskevi for € 550.000 . This 120 …
$622,007
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,561
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$103,331
3 bedroom house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom house
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
The house is located in Agia Paraskevi village 5 km from Loutra Beach, 5 km from Pefkohori B…
$409,155
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$229,624
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$219,186
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$2,61M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
For sale duplex of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floo…
$141,957
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
It of a kind custom-built home overlooking Agia Paraskevi built in 1997 and in pristine supe…
$104,574
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$156,457
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Agia Paraskevi in Halkidiki, we are selling this custom-built villa on its own pr…
$231,164
