Residential properties for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
134
Neos Marmaras
31
247 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
For Sale: 130 sq.m. Apartment in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Fully Furnished and Ready to Move In…
$394,963
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The complex of apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the g…
$191,839
2 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 700 meters to the beach. Th…
$220,051
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
The house is located 3 km from Nikiti village and only 140 meters to the beach with an acces…
$337,412
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
1 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 48 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$162,614
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of apartments is located in a popular Nikiti village 1000 meters to the beach. T…
$183,424
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The complex is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 200 meters to the beach and …
$458,560
3 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS4882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 390.000 . This 88.35 s…
$425,031
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment…
$201,159
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$793,460
7 bedroom house in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7 bedroom house
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS124 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 1.070.000 . This 260 sq…
$1,11M
3 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
These fully furnished maisonette is located in the surroundings od Neos Marmaras town and is…
$282,117
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$207,864
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$257,036
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$447,020
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
The maisonette is located in Nikiti village 500 meters from tbe beach. There is a private ga…
$338,540
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
bomo nikiti apartments – This is a magnificent complex, consisting of 38 apartments, locat…
$300,404
3 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
$203,124
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of one …
$322,972
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
$173,453
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$678,433
5 bedroom house in Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 bedroom house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS3089 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Tripotamos for € 900.000 . This 300 sq.…
$977,626
4 bedroom house in Nikiti, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
The complex of  apartments and maisonettes is located in Nikiti village 300 meters from the …
$451,387
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: 80 sq.m. Two-Storey House in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – Tranquility & ComfortSituated …
$323,707
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 189 m²
Property Code: HPS4871 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Vourvourou for € 2.650.000 . This 189 s…
$3,00M
