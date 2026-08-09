Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Epanomi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Epanomi, Greece

;
apartments
5
houses
18
23 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 560 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Epanomi, Greece
Apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seco…
$158,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$397,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$106,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$625,776
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$171,203
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$218,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$152,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage
Epanomi, Greece
Area 173 m²
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$212,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS4933 - Villa FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for € 900.000 . This 450 sq. m. …
$1,04M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
For sale maisonette of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$147,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale maisonette of 177 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$152,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 185 m²
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$318,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 7 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 7 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 185 m²
For sale a 3-storey maisonette of 185 m² on a plot of 100 m². It consists of 5 bedrooms, liv…
$270,541
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
For sale a 2-storey maisonette of 100 m² in Epanomi
$148,280
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go