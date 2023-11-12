Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Epanomi, Greece

apartments
10
houses
38
48 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
2 room apartment with city view in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for €1.500.000 . This 6…
€1,50M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
€120,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€95,000
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€73,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€90,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Epanomi, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
Peraia SALE Townhouse 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 430 m2, 3 Le…
€780,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
5 room house in Epanomi, Greece
5 room house
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Property Code: HPS3158 - House FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for €520.000. This 247 sq. m. Hous…
€520,000
6 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
6 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Property Code: HPS3066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €780.000. This 430 sq.…
€780,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 288 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are solar panels for water h…
€380,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€310,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€480,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€185,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€350,000
