Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Epanomi
Residential properties for sale in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
98 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
6
2
280 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
85 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€150,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
280 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
92 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
5
6
670 m²
Property Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michaniona Nea Michaniona for €1.500.000 . This 6…
€1,50M
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view
Epanomi, Greece
8
2
204 m²
2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
€120,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7
1
178 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€95,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4
1
109 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€73,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7
1
160 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€90,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
5
2
258 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
8
4
270 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
350 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Epanomi, Greece
6
430 m²
-1
Peraia SALE Townhouse 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 430 m2, 3 Le…
€780,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
7
3
247 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
Recommend
5 room house
Epanomi, Greece
5
3
247 m²
Property Code: HPS3158 - House FOR SALE in Epanomi Center for €520.000. This 247 sq. m. Hous…
€520,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
6
2
430 m²
Property Code: HPS3066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €780.000. This 430 sq.…
€780,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
63 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€110,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
4
2
124 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
7
1
185 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
4
288 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 288 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are solar panels for water h…
€380,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
8
3
590 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
7
300 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
4
270 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€480,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
4
2
165 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€160,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
5
2
157 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
4
2
148 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
4
1
199 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 199 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€350,000
Recommend
