Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

277 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
€480,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPR3371 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for €480.000 . This 200 sq. m. fu…
€480,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
€690,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 5
Malakopi FOR SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2…
€395,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 7
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 7th…
€485,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
Malakopi FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 136 m2, 8th…
€525,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS4171 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for €420.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€425,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€420,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€457,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 93 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€247,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction duplex of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€420,000
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€310,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€360,000
2 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
Synoikismos Nomou 751 SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Are…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 447 m²
Floor -1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 447 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 467 m²
Floor -1
Elaiones SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 467 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
Oikismos Makedonia SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: …
€420,000
2 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with landscape design, with underground parking
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 …
€320,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€160,000

