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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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Panorama Municipal Unit
60
Panorama
37
Pylaia Municipal Unit
20
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
4
84 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: HPS4498 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 370.000 . …
$425,815
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS5187 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 350.000 . This 87.00 s…
$402,798
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3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS5373 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 510.000 . This 130.00…
$586,935
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS5567 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 350.000 . This 134.48 sq…
$402,537
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS4684 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for € 1.100.000 . This 395.00 sq.…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Property Code: HPS5470 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 930.000 . This 252 sq. m. …
$1,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: HPS5702 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 160.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
$184,136
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: HPS5015 - Apartment FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 300.000 . …
$345,256
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Property Code: HPS5175 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 515.000 . This 163.82…
$592,689
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Property Code: HPS5399 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.580.000 . This 450 sq. m.…
$1,82M
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Property Code: HPS2755 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.700.000 . This 380 sq. m.…
$1,96M
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Property Code: HPS4677 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 490.000 . This 142.00…
$563,918
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS5379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 360.000 . This 89.00 …
$414,307
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Property Code: HPS4053 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for € 460.000 . This …
$532,701
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: HPS4054 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Malakopi for € 530.000 . This 1…
$613,764
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4527 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Pournari for € 1.200.000 . This 300 sq. m.…
$1,38M
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3064 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 350.000 .…
$402,798
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS5757 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for € 465.000 . Th…
$535,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Property Code: HPS5703 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 285.000 . This 102.00 sq…
$332,392
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS5725 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.300.000 . This 340 sq. m…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
Property Code: HPS4689 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 950.000 . This 332.00 sq. …
$1,09M
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Property Code: HPS5174 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 580.000 . This 180.32…
$667,495
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4918 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.400.000 . This 800 sq. m…
$1,61M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Property Code: HPS4470 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for € 480.000 . Thi…
$552,409
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a spacious key ready maisonette with a total internal area of 230 square mters, …
$591,460
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS1308 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for € 265.000 . T…
$309,066
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Property Code: HPS4493 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 580.000 . This…
$667,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS3981 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Oikismos Makedonia for € 450.000 .…
$517,884
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
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Property types in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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