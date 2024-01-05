Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Peraia, Greece

apartments
58
houses
40
98 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,10M
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Property Code: HPS4439 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €215.000 . This 66 sq. …
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Property Code: HPS4438 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €240.000 . This 73 sq. …
€240,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: HPS4437 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €295.000 . This 90 sq. …
€295,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Property Code: HPS4436 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €258.000 . This 79 sq. …
€258,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Property Code: HPS4435 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €380.000 . This 116 sq.…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS4434 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €395.000 . This 120 sq.…
€395,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Property Code: HPS4433 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €350.000 . This 107 sq.…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Property Code: HPS4251 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €380.000 . This 116 sq.…
€380,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€240,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€178,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€178,000
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€263,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
