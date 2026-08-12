Apartments for sale in Central Macedonia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Macedonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Central Macedonia, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
282
Thermi
359
Kassandra Municipality
269
Municipality of Thessaloniki
230
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 663 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Highlight Promotion price
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The apart…
$288,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,340
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
Apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$89,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 86 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$322,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 54 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 88 m²
For sale duplex area of 88 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 2 levels.…
$334,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale of 150 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$461,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 72 m²
Apartment for sale of 72 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
$322,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale of 41 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second flo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 140 m²
Apartment for sale of 140 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$299,816
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Irakleia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located in front of the sea in Nea Iraklia village. The apartment is locate…
$288,517
Leave a request
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 65 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$438,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 51 m²
Apartment for sale of 51 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fift…
$288,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second flo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the grou…
$123,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 68 square meters in Halkidiki. The apartment is located o…
$170,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale of 41 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixt…
$134,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale duplex area of 100 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is …
$403,173
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Central Macedonia

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go