  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece

apartments
14
houses
3
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€95,000
1 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€85,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€105,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€95,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
3 room house in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: HPS3078 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for €230.000. This 120 sq. m. Ho…
€230,000
2 room apartment in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS2844 - Apartment FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €120.000 . This 83 sq. m.…
€120,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Property Code: 3-858 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Akriton for €220.000. This 180 sq.…
€220,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€255,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€80,000
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Semi-basement apartment in the area of ​​Ampelokipi 70sq.m. Needs renovation. It is located …
€14,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 166 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€135,000

