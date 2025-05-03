Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

Langadas
3
25 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
$486,013
5 bedroom apartment in Irakleio, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
For sale- residential from Apartment- athens north: Irakleio 218 SQ.m., 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$418,197
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$224,405
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$260,936
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Irakleio - 260 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 …
$553,829
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mesokomo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mesokomo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$177,436
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens Ag. Triada area, detached house of 100 sq.m. 2 levels on a plo…
$339,079
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$260,936
2 bedroom apartment in Langadas, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$141,794
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$142,155
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, corner detached house of 61 sq m on a plot of 300 sq m (has a…
$248,658
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Langadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$303,877
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$313,123
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$395,592
2 bedroom apartment in Irakleio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens North: Irakleio 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom…
$183,103
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens North: Marousi - 250 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathr…
$519,921
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 378 m²
New Heraklion north of Athens, residential complex of 378 total sq.m. 3 levels (elevated gro…
$1,30M
5 bedroom apartment in Langadas, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$136,660
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$182,161
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagkliveri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagkliveri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$333,998
2 bedroom apartment in Perivolaki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$125,249
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 306 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$292,248
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$162,045
