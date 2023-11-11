Residential properties for sale in Peristasi, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground f…
€75,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€170,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€185,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
€250,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
€450,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 540 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€480,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€90,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€390,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€200,000
