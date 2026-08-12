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Residential properties for sale in Peristasi, Greece

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houses
15
17 properties total found
Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 170 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$152,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 st…
$126,845
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 519 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 519 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage
Peristasi, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 160 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The grou…
$92,225
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is located on 4 l…
$338,475
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 254 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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