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Lakefront Houses for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Larnaca
70
Peyia
519
Ayia Napa
109
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Alassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Alassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 337 m²
**Grasp this unique opportunity to acquire a two-level house with 4+1 bedrooms and stunning …
$457,332
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Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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