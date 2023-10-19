Houses for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house with garden, with Pool in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 room house with garden, with Pool
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
A chic 3-bedroom house in a prestigious project located in the area of the village of Pirgos…
€528,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Limassol. There is a fireplace. The owners will …
€475,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room, o…
€900,000
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with furnishings, with patio
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
A splendid family home that has been built to an extremely high standard with considerable t…
€1,65M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 314 sq.meters in Limassol. The first floor consists of 4 bedrooms…
€2,75M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€510,000

