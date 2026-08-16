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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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73 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
We are presenting this lovely 6 bedroom detached house in the Pyrgos tourist area, within wa…
$1,06M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
This 3-bedroom villa located close to all amenities and with easy access to Limassol via the…
$1,40M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A 3 bedroom maisonette located in Pyrgos, Limassol. Key Features Covered area 128-129 sq.m.…
$424,453
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$8,04M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,71M
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4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
A lovely 3+1 Bedroom Villa in the Pyrgos tourist area, within walking distance to the beach,…
$1,45M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale with 4+1 bedrooms and a swimming pool on a large plot of land in Pyrgos.The h…
$1,82M
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5 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Pyrgos, Limassol plot 650-700m2, house 250-300 m2 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separate laundr…
$856,000
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,78M
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2 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy 2-bedroom maisonette is available for sale in a gated residential complex near the co…
$801,886
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa is for sale under construction with a modern layout, located in the prestigious a…
$815,660
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern, off-plan detached villa offers 406m2 of luxurious interior space. Des…
$5,07M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 401 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,77M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$4,85M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$4,19M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 349 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,26M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Located in the sought-after residential area of Pyrgos, Limassol, this elegant 3-bedroom vil…
$917,560
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MySpace Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern blocked villa, under construction, located in the picturesque area of Pyrgo…
$547,889
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,71M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,95M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A luxury six-bedroom villa of approximately 400 m² set on an expansive, beautifully landscap…
$1,56M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,37M
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$6,39M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,57M
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6 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 748 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated directly on the seafront of Limassol, this iconic beachfront development epitomizes…
$14,29M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
A three-bedroom detached house in Pyrgos, Limassol, built in 2012 and offered in resale cond…
$441,240
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 473 m²
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,65M
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MySpace Real Estate
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5 bedroom house in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom villa for sale or rent in Pyrgos, Limassol. Located near the prestigious Sa…
$3,78M
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4 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Detached villa in Pirgos tourist area, Limassol. Key Features Covered area 184 sq.m. Title …
$1,56M
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3 bedroom house in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The villas are made in two styles - CULTURE and NATURE, respectively, the designer shows the…
$3,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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