Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Welcome to stylish modern villas located in one of the most upscale areas of Larnaca, Kamare…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Nestled within the tranquil residential neighborhood of Larnaca, these two elegant villas of…
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€603,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€426,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€409,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Step into an exceptional new project, a collection of stylish luxury villas ideally located …
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Discover an exclusive and extraordinary project nestled in the highly sought-after Livadia a…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex located in the peaceful and developing area of L…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
An ultra-luxury beachfront villa is nestled on the pristine beaches of the charming town of …
€2,94M
Villa 5 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
This cozy and comfortable 5-bedroom house is located in a very quiet area of Aradippou, clos…
€440,000
Villa 2 room villa in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
This charming development of two semi-detached townhouses is located in the privileged area …
€400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€440,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
5 room house with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 478 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€4,45M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
House with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
€600,000
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Larnaca, Cyprus
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€315,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
House in Larnaca, Cyprus
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views, located in the village of Zigi, just 20 meters fro…
€2,95M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Larnaca, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M

