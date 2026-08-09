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Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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villas
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477 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Detached House in a Seafront Complex with Private Beach Access – P…
$376,600
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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3 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$681,030
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
A rare opportunity to acquire a private beachfront residence offering exceptional space, uni…
$2,65M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
A luxury contemporary villa close to a wide range of amenities and the bustling city of Larn…
$833,002
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3 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$699,498
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
A luxury contemporary villa close to a wide range of amenities and the bustling city of Larn…
$854,862
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3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom villa is located in the Pervolia area. Offers spacious living areas, a m…
$329,490
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$645,247
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$723,739
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Theodoros Larn, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa arranged over two floors in the sought-after coastal a…
$702,961
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
An impressive five-bedroom detached villa in the quiet residential area of Kiti, Larnaca, se…
$649,287
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 259 m²
MYKONOS VILLA — Luxury Five-Bedroom Seaside Residence in Dhekelia, Larnaca MYKONOS VILLA …
$1,45M
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4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Modern house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within a purely low-rise residential neighbour…
$679,187
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kiti, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Modern 2 & 3 Bedroom Residences in Kiti, Larnaca Discover a new residential project located…
$319,404
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pyla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Prime Larnaca Location Located just 400 meters …
$820,044
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4-Bedroom Villa Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom contemporary…
$550,740
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Elite Living in Oroklini, Larnaca Nestled just meters f…
$783,991
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
New project located in Kiti area, Larnaca.  The project consists of 5 houses.  AVAILABILITY …
$240,621
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3 bedroom house in Psematismenos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Psematismenos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Modern complex in Psematismenos, Larnaca. Key Features Located in the southern coast of Cyp…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
3-Bedroom Detached House Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 3-bedroom, contemporary d…
$331,019
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anglisides, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anglisides, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
House 8 – Anglisides Gardens, Anglisides House 8 is the largest residence in the Anglisides…
$375,518
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Ultimate Mediterranean Comfort This sophisticated 3-be…
$706,896
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Discover a new level of coastal living in this beautifully designed villa, currently under c…
$638,743
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Modern new project located in Kiti area. The project consists of 8 houses. Key Features 3 m…
$728,493
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming detached three-bedroom bungalow in MeneuThis wonderful detached three-bedroom bunga…
$430,151
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3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villa by the Sea – Ultimate Mediterranean Comfort This sophisticated 3-be…
$852,836
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Psematismenos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Psematismenos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern complex in Psematismenos, Larnaca. Key Features Located in the southern coast of Cyp…
$765,892
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
A stylish two-level duplex apartment offering 115 m² of covered living space, a 44 m² verand…
$380,104
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New project located in Kiti area, Larnaca.  The project consists of 5 houses.  AVAILABILITY …
$246,350
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3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Modern residential project in Zygi with private villas, dedicated plots and a quiet atmosphe…
$719,404
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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