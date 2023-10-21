UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Larnaca
Houses
Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus
villas
22
cottages
8
House
Clear all
90 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
189 m²
Welcome to stylish modern villas located in one of the most upscale areas of Larnaca, Kamare…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
146 m²
Nestled within the tranquil residential neighborhood of Larnaca, these two elegant villas of…
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
2
170 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€603,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
135 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€426,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
2
109 m²
Discover a remarkable collection of lavish villas nestled in the tranquil and family-oriente…
€409,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
208 m²
Step into an exceptional new project, a collection of stylish luxury villas ideally located …
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
2
190 m²
Discover an exclusive and extraordinary project nestled in the highly sought-after Livadia a…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
4
210 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex located in the peaceful and developing area of L…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
4
An ultra-luxury beachfront villa is nestled on the pristine beaches of the charming town of …
€2,94M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
3
329 m²
This cozy and comfortable 5-bedroom house is located in a very quiet area of Aradippou, clos…
€440,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Larnaca, Cyprus
2
1
130 m²
This charming development of two semi-detached townhouses is located in the privileged area …
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
3
290 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€440,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
5
485 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 485 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 4 …
€2,70M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
478 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 478 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€4,45M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
135 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 135 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The villa consists of 3 …
€2,00M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
6
180 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€1,20M
Recommend
House with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
280 m²
The proposed house is the best in the new exclusive project, which is a unique complex of 4 …
€750,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
174 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.m. In Protaras. The first floor consists of a living room …
€600,000
Recommend
House with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
100 m²
An investment project consisting of a luxurious 10 villa, located just 200 meters from the c…
€5,20M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
3
150 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€315,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
4
127 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 127 sq.m. In Larnaca under construction. The first floor consists…
€595,000
Recommend
House
Larnaca, Cyprus
1
600 m²
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views, located in the village of Zigi, just 20 meters fro…
€2,95M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
7
682 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 682 sq.m. In Larnaca. The basement consists of one bedroom, one s…
€4,41M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
8
676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,54M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
7
676 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 676 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,36M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
7
675 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€4,24M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
7
680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€3,42M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
8
800 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,77M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
8
922 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 922 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms …
€6,78M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Larnaca, Cyprus
8
732 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 732 sq.m. In Larnaca. The first floor consists of a living room w…
€6,68M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL