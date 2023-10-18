Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Tserkezoi Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 room house
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Modern 3 bedroom house in Ipsonas. Good, quiet area, all amenities nearby.
€425,000
4 room house in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 room house
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
House with 4 bedrooms in Ipsonas, a very attractive place to stay with a very developed infr…
€595,000
3 room house in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 room house
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Modern 3 bedroom house in Ipsonas. Good, quiet area, all amenities nearby.
€405,000
Villa 6 room villa in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 597 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€4,34M
Villa 3 room villa in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
The new Golf Resort with the total area of 1.5 million m² is situated on the western outskir…
€1,46M

Properties features in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir