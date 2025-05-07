Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Georgios Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
New exlusive project in Limassol just 180 meters from the sea.   Four stunning, ultra modern…
$735,100
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Agios Georgios Lemesou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go