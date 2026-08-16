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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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91 property total found
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Floor 1
An impressive 3-bedroom villa within an exclusive new residential development in the sought-…
$456,692
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
•187 m2 covered area on a plot of 1338 m2 •Covered & Uncovered Verandas: 130m2 •4 bedrooms •…
$754,955
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Beautiful detached 4 bedroom house 187m2 in Pareklisia, just a few minutes away from the Cen…
$969,826
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 840 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury villa for sale in the highly sought-after area of Parekklisia…
$4,36M
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6 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 125 m²
Luxury 6 bedroom villa with fantastic sea views situated in Pareklisia area. Only 5 minutes …
$4,66M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Residential complex of 22  houses in Parekklisia, a very popular area on the eastern part of…
$547,476
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
For sale is a modern and spacious house, located on a serene spot embraced by nature, a few …
$2,63M
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5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5-Bedroom Luxury Villa The 5-bedroom villas represent the pinnacle of luxury within the deve…
$2,15M
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Languages
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 239 m²
Unique 4-Bedroom Villa in Pareklisia, Limassol. This exceptional villa is part of an exclusi…
$914,052
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1
An impressive 3-bedroom villa within an exclusive new residential development in the sought-…
$502,323
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Floor 1
An impressive 3-bedroom villa within an exclusive new residential development in the sought-…
$479,490
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Located in the highly desirable area of Parekklisia, this brand new 3-bedroom maisonette off…
$449,374
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2 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
2-Bedroom Maisonette – Stylish Living with Private Outdoor Space in Parekklisia This 2-bedr…
$395,945
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand-new three-bedroom semi-detached house currently under construction in the popular vill…
$428,149
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MySpace Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 870 m²
A stylish detached house on a 1,600 sq.m plot with 270 sq.m of covered living space. The pro…
$3,07M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
A modern residential multifamily gated community situated in the heart of Parekklisia, a cha…
$455,851
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2 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
This modern 2 bedroom house in a new beautiful gated complex located in the center of the Pa…
$341,855
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 3
This stunning 4-bedroom house in Parekklisha, Limassol, offers breathtaking sea and valley v…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
3-Bedroom villa in Pareklishia, Limassol. Key Features 3 Spacious bedrooms Smart home 2 Ful…
$731,888
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Luxury house for sale in Parekklisia in Limassol. It is located in a great and quiet locatio…
$944,372
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2 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Residential complex in Parekklisia, a very popular area on the eastern part of Limassol. Thi…
$422,175
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
A new modern villa complex in Paraklessia, with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.…
$2,18M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Prime Location Situated in a premier, newly developed, and tranquil area. Property Feature…
$917,923
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5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Large house with swimming pool set in a beautiful 5000 square meter garden. Located in a bea…
$2,83M
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1 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
1-Bedroom Maisonette – Modern Comfort in a Private Gated Community, Parekklisia, Limassol T…
$261,214
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MySpace Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
A Harmonious Blend of Modern Living in Limassol Step into a world where elegance meets funct…
$921,539
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MySpace Real Estate
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5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 5-bedroom villa in Parekklissia, Limassol, offering comfort, privacy, and modern li…
$898,743
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5 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
For sale two-storey house with five bedrooms, swimming pool in a quiet area of the city of L…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Modern houses for sale in Parekklisia area, Limassol. Available two detached houses, and two…
$459,385
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2 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
This modern 2 bedroom apartment in a new beautiful gated complex located in the center of th…
$330,459
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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