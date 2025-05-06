Houses for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
29 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$278,627
3 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Two unique family houses with contemporary floor plans and clear architectural aesthetics we…
$466,679
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
A brand-new unfurnished 4-bedroom semi-detached house, built in 2024, offering modern design…
$424,592
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Located in an up-and-coming area of Nicosia, near a Park and close to a university, a hospit…
$806,468
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Beautiful luxury 3-bedroom house + office in a well-developed area of  Geri (15-20 minutes f…
$537,758
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
$444,620
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
This home boasts an open-concept layout with abundant natural light, seamlessly connecting t…
$403,234
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Located in a burgeoning area of Nicosia, near a park and close to a university, hospital, an…
$588,504
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$279,954
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A gorgeous detached house with a huge and beautiful garden in Geri. The house is situated at…
$449,898
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
$296,919
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$295,291
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Located in the Municipality of Geri, the location has easy access to the highway, the Mall o…
$515,731
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
$290,287
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri in Nicosia.  The ground floor comprise…
$423,267
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$259,957
1 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One-bedroom house in a huge 711 sq.m. plot in Geri available for Sale. The flat is located i…
$271,438
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 241 m²
Experience luxurious living in this exquisite 4+1 bedroom villa, blending contemporary desig…
$1,06M
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 191 m²
Experience luxurious living in this exquisite 4+1 bedroom villa, blending contemporary desig…
$599,402
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri in Nicosia.  The ground floor comprise…
$406,987
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale a three bedroom detached house in Anthoupoli - Nicosia province, with 175 sq.m. cov…
$310,306
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
This home features an open-concept layout with abundant natural light, connecting the living…
$425,031
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
A spacious house in a quiet area, in the Geri district. The house is situated in a quiet are…
$1,09M
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
The thoughtful design and meticulous execution of project have created two distinctive famil…
$645,753
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$299,295
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Luxury detached 5 bedroom house in Geri, Nicosia. Key Features Overflow Swimming Pool Photo…
$1,63M
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$298,950
