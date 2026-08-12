Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
Tserkezoi Municipality
4
House Delete
Clear all
577 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
TOP TOP
6 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
6-Bedroom Villa in Agios Tychonas This six-bedroom villa is a statement of grandeur, exclusi…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious detached house in the sought-after Petrou Kai Pavlou (Tsirio) area of Limassol, s…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
7+1 BEDROOM DETACHED VILLA | 550 m² | INDEPENDENT 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT | LARGE PLOT A rare a…
$1,37M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Detached 4-Bedroom House for Sale in Tsireio, Limassol. Situated in the highly sought-after …
$1,37M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A landmark residence perched above Limassol in the prestigious, tightly held hillside enclav…
$5,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 5
Three-Bedroom Villa – Premier Living in Agia Fyla A spacious three-bedroom villa set within …
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern detached villa offering a comfortable lifestyle in the prestigious area…
$990,250
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 277 m²
Luxury 5-Bedroom House for Sale in Prestigious Mesovouni, Cyprus Located in the highly sough…
$2,27M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Presenting a spacious and beautifully structured three-level, semi-detached maisonette locat…
$587,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
This beautifully maintained detached residence offers the perfect combination of space, comf…
$717,109
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Modern 3-bedroom detached villa located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol,…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This beautifully renovated upper house in Kapsalos offers a perfect blend of comfort, techno…
$693,164
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a part of the house (townhouse or villa), which is under construction, with a to…
$810,176
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Floor -5
Agios Tychonas, Limassol – Maisonette #8 For sale: modern 4-bedroom* maisonette in a new re…
$534,276
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Serenity by the Fairways The three-bedroom villas at Limassol G…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
A great opportunity to purchase a spacious home with strong potential, located in a quiet re…
$875,913
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Villa above the high way near to Germasogia round about. The villa has a very nice view of t…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A six-bedroom sanctuary of refined elegance. With sweeping panoramic views and surrounded by…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
This elegant 3-bedroom villa delivers a harmonious blend of space, comfort, and contemporary…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
3 bedroom villa in Limassol Marina  A luxury villa featuring private berths for two yachts(2…
$3,54M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
Modern 4 bedroom villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychon, close to all necessary ameni…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa – The Ultimate Expression of Luxury and Space The four-bedroom villas at …
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 331 m²
A modern house in Agia Fyla area of Limassol.  Key Features Solar panels Water pump Provisi…
$1,96M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Villa for sale with tenants. Until the end of the lease. Further extension at the discretion…
$1,59M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A residential complex, with luxurious villas, where the individual is an integral part of th…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
7 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 010 m²
Exquisite luxury house in Kalogiroi, Limassol.  Boasting unparalleled opulence, breathtaking…
$6,96M
Leave a request
House in Limassol District, Cyprus
House
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 360 m²
Detached modern luxurious villa for sale in Panthea Hills. Contemporary design, secluded loc…
$1,53M
Leave a request
House in Limassol District, Cyprus
House
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The office is located on the third floor of a well-kept building on one of the busiest stree…
$638,586
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Cozy house located in the quiet and beautiful area in Mouttagiaka. Close to both the highway…
$750,394
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
A beautifull villa in a superb location available for sale.  Located in one of the best comp…
$3,07M
Leave a request

Property types in Limassol Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go