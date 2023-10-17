Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Limassol
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

villas
30
cottages
26
House To archive
Clear all
60 properties total found
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Located in a beautiful residential area near the city center, absolutely all amenities from …
€470,000
3 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 2
Modern villa with a plot of 243 sq.m. with a beautiful garden. On the lower floor there is a…
€570,000
5 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Two-storey house, in four levels. The second level of the (first floor of the) consists of a…
€750,000
7 room house in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
This majestic villa is located on a hill among the prestigious hills of Agia Phila. A distin…
€1,20M
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 410 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garage, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 609 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of shortness - villaRegion - Limassol, rural areaConstruction Stage - Colovan StageLand…
€462,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€788,200
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious mansion with three bedrooms for sale in the province of Polemidi…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Lempa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered interior bu…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 310 sq.m. covered interior bui…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
€705,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
€675,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with garden, with water system
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Used three bedroom independent house for sale in the province of Pernera - Famagusta. The ho…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
€710,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a new detached four bedroom house in Agios Silas - Limassol province, with 200 sq.m…
€440,000
3 room cottage with park, with parking covered, with title deed in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with park, with parking covered, with title deed
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Unfinished detached resale house three bedroom in the center of Deryneias - Famagusta provin…
€370,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limassol pro…
€450,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Agios Tychonas - Limassol provi…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
€1,59M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 218 sq.m.…
€465,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 401 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, wit…
€1,68M
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
€520,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden in Limassol, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with yard, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
€570,000
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 289 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agia Fila - Limassol…
€680,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir