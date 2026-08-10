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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

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255 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
Located in the exclusive hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious villa collection re…
$4,74M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
$5,60M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 646 m²
Luxury villas set on the hillsides of Agios Tychonas. Key Features Oryx White natural stone…
$5,67M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$1,84M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$2,12M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
A gated community of nine detached villas terraced into the green hillside of Agios Tychonas…
$2,04M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 640 m²
Luxury villas set on the hillsides of Agios Tychonas. Key Features Oryx White natural stone…
$5,62M
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This villa is located in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. It comprises of 5 bedroom in which the on…
$2,66M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious and highly sought-after area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious fo…
$822,647
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own an exceptional off-plan luxury villa in Ayios Tychonas, L…
$3,86M
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
A new project is situated in Agios Tychonas area, close proximity to all kinds of amenities.…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,19M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
The project is located in Agios Tychonas with a beautiful view from the hill overlooking the…
$1,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 236 m²
Experience contemporary luxury in one of Limassol’s most prestigious residential areas. This…
$2,15M
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Luxury Ultra modern 4 bedroom villa located in Agios Tychonas area of Limassol. Let the unm…
$3,72M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 387 m²
An exceptional hilltop villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Limassol, offering a …
$3,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
An exclusive luxury complex in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. The project consists of 23 elegant …
$2,86M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 657 m²
A house in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. This remarkable villa is located in a peaceful, scenic …
$2,36M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 490 m²
Luxury Sea View Villa for Sale – €2.5M Discover the ultimate in luxury living with this magn…
$2,91M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 737 m²
A luxurious four bedroom plus one, Villa in the prestigious Agios Tychonas Hills is availabl…
$5,59M
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7 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Available 7 bedrooms luxury villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas 2 mins drive fro…
$1,77M
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,13M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
New designed house in a gret location in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Key Features 5minites wa…
$1,53M
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3 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Discover this modern and spacious 3-bedroom detached house in Agios Tychonas, designed for c…
$663,421
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Brand new 5-bedroom plus office villa in Agios Tychonas. Villa has unobstructed amazing Moun…
$1,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive detached villa is currently under construction in the prestigious …
$3,26M
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4 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 355 m²
Villa Nestled in a tranquil residential enclave, this distinguished collection of contemp…
$2,10M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom house in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
The project is located in Ayios Tychonas in Limassol and consists of 12 luxurious sea-view v…
$1,27M
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2 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Modern complex of nine maisonettes in the peaceful area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol. Just a …
$524,835
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Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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