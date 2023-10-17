Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

villas
64
cottages
4
townhouses
5
House To archive
Clear all
78 properties total found
3 room house in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
€800,000
4 room house in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 177 m²
€925,000
3 room house in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
€700,000
5 room house in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Luxury villa with 5 bedrooms, individually designed in Agios Tikhonas, with stunning panoram…
€1,40M
4 room house in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room house
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 2
The newest project located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol: Agios Tikhonas! Thi…
€630,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Enjoy the inviting atmosphere of this delightful private gated housing complex, comprising a…
€700,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Situated on top of a hill near an ancient archaeological site of Limassol, this stunning fou…
€7,50M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
This seafront mansion has a direct access to a sandy beach right next to St. Raphael hotel. …
€15,00M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with fireplace, with floor heating, with private pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and soaking up the sun.…
€2,61M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with private parking, with property features coming soon, with contemporary design in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with private parking, with property features coming soon, with contemporary design
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Property Specifications: Townhouse 5A is a delightful 2-bedroom residence set in a prime loc…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Property Specifications: Covering an area of 124 square meters, thoughtfully designed for op…
€643,000
3 room cottage in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 223 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€925,000
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Agios Tychonas is one of the most sought-after locations in Limassol. This peaceful suburb i…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This gorgeous home is situated in the renowned and exclusive residential district of Agios T…
€4,35M
Villa 4 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This super elegant villa is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Li…
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the prestigious suburb of Limassol, Ayios Tychonas, this brand new stunning villa…
€2,30M
Villa 2 room villa in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse is situated in Agios Tychonas, a prestigious s…
€495,000
3 room townhouse in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room townhouse
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
€570,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir