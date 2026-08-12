Pool Houses for sale in Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Cyprus

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Paphos Municipality
386
Larnaca
70
Peyia
519
Ayia Napa
109
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244 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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4 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 570 m²
Located in the exclusive hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious villa collection re…
$4,73M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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4 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
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4 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
Experience a new way of living in the hills of Souni, just 25 minutes from Limassol. Set wit…
$807,082
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John Taylor Cyprus
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5 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
A rare opportunity to acquire a private beachfront residence offering exceptional space, uni…
$2,66M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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3 bedroom house in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Nestled among the pine-covered hills of Pissouri village, this peaceful residential developm…
$588,858
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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3 bedroom house in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Nestled among the pine-covered hills of Pissouri village, this tranquil residential developm…
$602,714
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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4 bedroom house in Pano Platres, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pano Platres, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
Nestled among pine forests with breathtaking mountain views, this elegant residential develo…
$825,556
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John Taylor Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
For sale: Modern three-bedroom villa in Elysian Homes II with optional private pool. This el…
$792,108
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This elegant resid…
$843,741
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
For sale: 4-bedroom villa in Blue Horizon, Sea Caves area, Cyprus. A modern project by a …
$1,30M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 709 m²
NOTEAS DOMUS — Contemporary 3+1 Bedroom Villa in Larnaca (Off Plan) NOTEAS DOMUS is a sty…
$1,74M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
For sale: Elegant two-bedroom villa in Baia, Kato Paphos, just steps from the sea. This v…
$762,770
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 236 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$561,702
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 7 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 136.7 m², covered veranda 18 m², total cover…
$617,342
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Olivelia Homes, Geroskipou area, Paphos. A modern project wi…
$585,358
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,47M
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5 bedroom house in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 673 m²
Situated in the prestigious hillside area of Agios Tychonas, this luxurious collection of vi…
$7,10M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Episkopi, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Almond Villa — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa in Episkopi, Paphos The 3-bedroom Almond Villa o…
$580,879
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Elegant three-bedroom residence in Olivia IV, Paphos. This stylish home offers mod…
$481,132
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4 bedroom house in Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A contemporary 4-bedroom detached villa situated in the serene hillside area of Souni, Limas…
$796,690
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Artemis Villas — Elegant Three-Bedroom Villa with Rooftop Garden, Pool, and Sea Views Thi…
$833,180
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3 — 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, covered area 134.5 m², covered veranda 15 m², total area …
$640,638
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 356 m²
This exceptional five-bedroom villa is situated in the prestigious Agios Athanasios area of …
$3,98M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Area 816 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residence in one of Limassol's most prestigious hillside neig…
$5,20M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Argaka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Argaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 593 m²
Argaka Village 6 — Last Available Villa No. 2, Ready Home Near the Beach A premium 4-bedr…
$506,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
This 3-bedroom villa in Sea Caves Villas combines luxury living with natural beauty. Located…
$848,622
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa in the exclusive ORION VILLAS project, located in the …
$1,00M
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Property types in Cyprus

villas
cottages
mansions
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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