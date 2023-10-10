UAE
Houses for sale in Peyia, Cyprus
villas
132
House
Clear all
133 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house
Peyia, Cyprus
3
150 m²
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
320 m²
Welcome to the recently renovated 3+1-bedroom villa, nestled in the most prestigious, serene…
€995,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
175 m²
Discover this tastefully renovated three-bedroom villa that offers stunning views throughout…
€489,950
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
143 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
5
468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€5,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
176 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€745,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
162 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€615,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
300 m²
Situated in the picturesque Coral Bay area, this stunning property offers a prime first-line…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
221 m²
This exceptional villa is nestled in the prestigious Coral Bay area, renowned for its unique…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5
4
252 m²
This stunning property boasts unobstructed sea and mountain views, providing a breathtaking …
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
2
338 m²
Nestled on a hilltop in Peyia, Pafos, right next to the sought-after Coral Bay area, these l…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
2
303 m²
Nestled on a hilltop in Peyia, Pafos, right next to the sought-after Coral Bay area, these l…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
511 m²
This amazing house is a unique opportunity to invest and own a superior property in Cyprus. …
€5,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
266 m²
Situated on an elevated position, this soon to be completed villa has been beautifully desig…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
248 m²
The residences are rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. Th…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
4
293 m²
A brand new development comprising boutique-style residences, this new level of opulence is …
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
2
233 m²
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
€755,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
3
3
220 m²
The views and privacy that this property offers are a privilege to find. Situated just withi…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
5
352 m²
This amazing 4 bedroom villa is set in a prime location in Coral Bay, near Pafos. It was ind…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
4
232 m²
Waking up to the best views ever – the deep blue of the Mediterranen within meters from your…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
4
4
210 m²
Bordering with the award-winning Cap St George Resort, this beautiful fully modernized and r…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
5
5
Built in elegant classical style, this 5-bedroom private villa boasts impressive panoramic s…
€798,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
270 m²
Appropriately named Swallow's Nest, this hidden gem boasts spectacular views and yet the vil…
€990,000
Recommend
