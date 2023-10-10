Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Peyia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

villas
132
House To archive
Clear all
133 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€840,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Welcome to an exceptional villa development in the prestigious Sea Caves area of Pafos, wher…
€755,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Welcome to a boutique residential project nestled in the charming village of Peyia, near Paf…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 room house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Welcome to the recently renovated 3+1-bedroom villa, nestled in the most prestigious, serene…
€995,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Discover this tastefully renovated three-bedroom villa that offers stunning views throughout…
€489,950
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€810,000
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 468 m²
A fabulous, sea-front villa in an exclusive location of Agios Georgios in Akamas Peninsula. …
€5,25M
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€745,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This modern residential project is nestled in a serene and tranquil area of the picturesque …
€615,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Situated in the picturesque Coral Bay area, this stunning property offers a prime first-line…
€2,70M
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
This exceptional villa is nestled in the prestigious Coral Bay area, renowned for its unique…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
This stunning property boasts unobstructed sea and mountain views, providing a breathtaking …
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 338 m²
Nestled on a hilltop in Peyia, Pafos, right next to the sought-after Coral Bay area, these l…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 303 m²
Nestled on a hilltop in Peyia, Pafos, right next to the sought-after Coral Bay area, these l…
€720,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
This amazing house is a unique opportunity to invest and own a superior property in Cyprus. …
€5,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Situated on an elevated position, this soon to be completed villa has been beautifully desig…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
The residences are rested on a hilltop in one of the most picturesque locations in Pafos. Th…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
A brand new development comprising boutique-style residences, this new level of opulence is …
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
The new residential boutique development of just 13 luxury villas is created to suit the hig…
€755,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The views and privacy that this property offers are a privilege to find. Situated just withi…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
This amazing 4 bedroom villa is set in a prime location in Coral Bay, near Pafos. It was ind…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Waking up to the best views ever – the deep blue of the Mediterranen within meters from your…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Georgios Pegeias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Bordering with the award-winning Cap St George Resort, this beautiful fully modernized and r…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Built in elegant classical style, this 5-bedroom private villa boasts impressive panoramic s…
€798,000
Villa 4 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Appropriately named Swallow's Nest, this hidden gem boasts spectacular views and yet the vil…
€990,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir