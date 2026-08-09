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Houses for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

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villas
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48 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New project nestled near prestigious private schools such as Heritage, Island School, and Pa…
$545,629
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 405 m²
Luxury villa for sale 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms • Maids room • Gym • Cinema • Infinity pool • …
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Detached House – Modern Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 3-bedroom detached…
$708,496
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Detached house in Palodia area, Limassol. Key Features Smart house optional extra Pressuriz…
$577,247
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5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
5 bedroom villa in Palodia, Limassol. 1 master en suite 1 en suite guest/maid room Pool wit…
$1,95M
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5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury gated house is in Palodia area, Limassol. Wonderful nature, magnificent views, excell…
$2,36M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Detached House – Modern Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 3-bedroom detached…
$656,230
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Detached Home with Private Pool in Palodia Situated in the highly sough…
$831,847
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive 3-Bedroom Villa in Palodia This elegant villa in Palodia combines modern architec…
$754,955
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
New project is located in Palodia area, 15 minutes by car from the city center. The project …
$703,417
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Villa under construction, providing modern comfort and style, located in the quiet…
$874,291
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
This is a lovely well-appointed 3 bedroom corner property in a quiet residential and elevate…
$550,740
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Detached house in Palodia area, Limassol. Key Features Smart house optional Pressurized hot…
$577,247
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4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 383 m²
A beautiful home in the quiet residential location of Palodia,within easy access to schools …
$1,38M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom house in Palodia, Liamssol. Located just 500 meters from Heritage School an…
$642,173
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New project nestled near prestigious private schools such as Heritage, Island School, and Pa…
$449,945
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4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
New project is located in Palodia area, 10 minutes by car from the city center. The project …
$1,10M
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5 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
A luxury villa in Palodia, Limassol Plot size is it is roughly 600 sq.m., the house is 407 s…
$2,40M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
New project is located in Palodia area, 15 minutes by car from the city center. The project …
$611,165
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: villa project, detached, in the tranquil area of Palodea. This modern house offers…
$652,804
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4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedroom Detached House – Contemporary Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 4-bedroom de…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Discover a charming four-bedroom house for sale in the peaceful village of Palodia, Limassol…
$558,876
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2 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
New project nestled near prestigious private schools such as Heritage, Island School, and Pa…
$444,249
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive 3-Bedroom Villa in Palodia This elegant villa in Palodia combines modern architec…
$720,110
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedroom Detached House – Contemporary Family Living in Palodia, Limassol This 4-bedroom de…
$1,10M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Detached house in Palodia area, Limassol. Key Features Smart house optional extra Pressuriz…
$565,443
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palodeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale under construction, representing modern luxury and comfort. This spacious hom…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
An exclusive collection of three spacious 3-bedroom villas located in the peaceful and sough…
$512,821
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4 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the sought-after village of Palodeia, this beautifully r…
$969,804
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3 bedroom house in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
New project is located in Palodia area, 15 minutes by car from the city center. The project …
$501,617
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Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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