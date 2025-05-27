Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

596 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
$433,082
$433,082
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
$547,051
$547,051
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
$216,541
$216,541
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dali, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
$188,049
$188,049
Villa 3 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
$319,113
$319,113
Villa in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 209 m²
$854,767
$854,767
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 355 m²
$786,386
$786,386
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kampia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kampia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
$239,335
$239,335
Villa 4 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
$330,510
$330,510
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
$1,13M
$1,13M
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Exclusive Villa located in the prestigious area of Engomi close to all amenities and service…
$762,875
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
An elite residential property located in a prime location of Engomi area. These finely desig…
$2,72M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$227,224
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
A new modern project located in a quiet area in Geri, Nicosia. It is on a cul-de-sac, next t…
$472,301
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
The Listed property consist 10 bedrooms in a 200sqm plot with 350sqm covered area and intern…
$1,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house, in Pegeia - Paphos province, with 144 sq.m. covered…
$425,052
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Agioi Trimithias, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agioi Trimithias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
The property is a two-storey house located in Nicosia CIty. The ground floor comprises of a …
$758,397
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 801 m²
The Villa is located on a steep ridge overlooking the entire city with endless picturesque v…
$2,28M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Contemporary Residence with Stunning Garden, Double Garage, and Covered Terrace Welcome to …
$648,444
Leave a request
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
The Levante Villas are conveniently located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very eas…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
A huge detached house with a private swimming pool and beautiful garden in Agios Andreas dis…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in New Port area - Limassol provin…
$330,326
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Lovely 3 bedroom detached house is available for sale in Latsia. It consists of 3 living roo…
$542,875
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 modern, spacious luxury residences in Kalithea, just 5 km from the center of Nicosia. Each…
$694,880
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province,…
$623,530
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$569,905
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
La Maison Estates is delighted to introduce this enticing 4-bedroom property in Palouriotisa…
$926,349
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A new 3 + 1 bedroom Semi-detached house is available for sale in Latsia.  It consists of an …
$423,443
Leave a request
Villa in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
The last villa in the Vill complex in Nicosia (Lefkosa), the Gonyeli district. The total …
$270,931
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
A Luxury villa for rent in Stovolos! The build is of 2004 and it consists of 500sqm, 30sqm t…
$1,74M
Leave a request

