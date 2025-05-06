Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Aradippou, Cyprus

34 properties total found
Cottage 2 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 201 m²
For sale under construction a detached two bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, wit…
$250,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale in Larnaca, located in a quiet area of the new AEK stadium, a few minu…
$940,502
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Pila - Larnaca district, w…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
A cozy family villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice and quie…
$354,192
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Pila - Larnaca district, w…
$250,247
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$270,267
6 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Fully renovated 6-bedroom house for sale. Recently renovated with high finishing and buildin…
$651,450
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A stylish modern detached villa for sale in Aradippou area in Larnaca province. The villa is…
$310,599
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
A modern family detached villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very ni…
$326,947
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Wonderful brand new house is located in Aradippou (Pascal area), Larnaca. In a city like Lar…
$423,443
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$250,247
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
A magnificent comfortable villa in a big plot in Aradippou area for sale. The property is lo…
$599,402
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Detached villa in Aradippou in area for sale. The located in a very nice and quiet location,…
$392,336
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Independent three-bedroom house for sale in Pano Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 170 sq.m…
$282,279
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This Residence is a beautiful, modern and impressive complex consisting of 2 block of apartm…
$492,527
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale a detached house of three bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, wit…
$268,676
4 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Modern house with a swimming pool located in Aradippou area close to all amenities. The hous…
$632,097
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
This Residence is a beautiful, modern and impressive complex consisting of 2 block of apartm…
$543,478
4 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
For sale 1 completely independent villa. It is located in Aradhippou area It consists of 1 c…
$509,511
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
It is located in Aradhippou area It consists of 1 completely independent residence. It has …
$622,736
Villa 3 rooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 168 m²
Three bedroom under construction villa for sale in Xylophagou area - Larnaca province. The V…
$247,699
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
A modern design detached villa with private pool in Aradippou area for sale. The property lo…
$381,438
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
A design detached villa in a large plot with big garden in Aradippou area for sale. The prop…
$337,845
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This Residence is a beautiful, modern and impressive complex consisting of 2 block of apartm…
$486,866
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$269,955
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
A beautiful detached villa in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a very nice a…
$316,048
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
$241,960
3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$270,267
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Fully refreshed and renovated 3 bedroom house for sale in Aradippou area, Larnaca. Easy acce…
$314,510
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A detached villa, ideal for family, in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a ve…
$316,048
