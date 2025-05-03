Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Cyprus

Limassol
13
Paphos Municipality
186
Nicosia
10
Larnaca
41
11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
Number of floors 3
The conceptual design of the villa seems to be ahead of time, forcing you to take a rest eve…
$3,98M
Villa in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
The last villa in the Vill complex in Nicosia (Lefkosa), the Gonyeli district. The total …
$270,931
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 1/3
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: Villyklassalssalossalxbizimoryanasyanovyrene. B…
$1,08M
Villa in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 266 m²
The modern oasis of luxury and comfort, embodied in the form of a villa with 4 bedrooms, dro…
$986,658
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$681,192
Close
Villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa with a modern design, built into a prestigiou…
$622,989
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: spacious -willypremiclassasasovidaminemorenasy…
$823,443
Villa in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 395 m²
An exclusive contemporary development offering luxury 4 and 5 bedroom villas in the heart of…
$1,14M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Floor 7/11
What do you get: private villas 3+1 planning, created for maximum comfort and solitude in th…
$543,027
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing Amara Homes, a prestigious project consisting of six luxurious villas nestled wi…
$578,574
