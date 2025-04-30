Houses for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Built up in a plot of 481sqm this property is located in Eleonon area close to many amenitie…
$446,827
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Under Construction four bedroom house for Sale In Strovolos near Metro Hypermarket. The hou…
$653,893
2 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
For Sale Listed Property located to the best location of Strovolos close to green area and m…
$337,845
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
One of the most beautiful countryside houses with an amazing stone architecture in Nicosia, …
$868,600
Villa 5 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 313 m²
Floor 2
Exquisite Luxury Villas in the Suburbs of Nicosia A prestigious collection of contemporary …
$1,48M
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This is a very unique and luxury house, in one of the most prestigious residential areas of …
$1,44M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$273,651
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
Modern style house in Strovolos area. The ground floor comprises sitting room, living room, …
$1,11M
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 347 m²
These villas feature contemporary 'Californian-style' architecture with floor-to-ceiling win…
$1,47M
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$273,651
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
An exclusive collection of luxury villas located in the suburbs of Nicosia (in the Senior Sc…
$1,25M
House in Strovolos, Cyprus
House
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 144 m²
NO VAT. ONLY TITLE TRANSFER FEES. Old house that needs to be demolished, sits on a plot of 8…
$504,874
Villa 5 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 309 m²
Floor 2
Exquisite Luxury Villas in the Suburbs of Nicosia A prestigious collection of contemporary …
$1,48M
Cottage 4 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale a detached under construction four bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with …
$229,962
4 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
A Beautiful listed property located in the heart of chryseleousa,  Strovolos. Must be seen!
$719,283
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
This 5 bedroom house located in Strovolos Areas close to all amenities. It comprises of a l…
$731,794
Cottage 4 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
For sale a detached under construction four bedroom house in Tseri - Nicosia province, with …
$230,227
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A house and plot in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos Municipality. The 75% share corresp…
$738,310
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Aradippou - Larnaca district, …
$244,959
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Corner detached split-level house in Strovolos, Nicosia. The ground floor consists of an ent…
$393,703
Villa 4 bedrooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
A modern development with four-bedroom houses in Strovolos, constructed to the highest stand…
$411,636
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A luxury 3-bedroom two-floor detached house with a very big attic with an extra bedroom is a…
$407,156
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale a semi-detached three bedroom under construction house in Deftera - Nicosia distric…
$224,963
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A wonderful house in Strovolos, in Nicosia.  The whole area is about 200sq.m.  On the ground…
$287,724
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
A splendid Three-bedroom residence featuring modern design is currently on the market in Str…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Semi-detached property in a lively and popular location of  Kosta Theodorou area- Dasoupolis…
$441,378
3 room cottage in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in ​​Kallithea near Carlsberg - N…
$253,958
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
This modern house is located in the most prestigious area of  Strovolos. The property consi…
$2,00M
3 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 470 m²
Luxury 3 bedroom vila located on a quiet street in Strovolos, minutes away from shops, resta…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Strovolos, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Exclusive Villa is a prestigious project located in the affluent Nicosia neighbourhood of El…
$3,26M
