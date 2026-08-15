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Houses for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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villas
149
townhouses
15
duplexes
6
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375 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Charming 2-Bedroom Townhouse in Kato Paphos Located within walking distance of local ameniti…
$406,080
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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 762 m²
For sale: Contemporary 4-bedroom bungalow in Geroskipou, Paphos — T House. This beautifully …
$1,47M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
4 Bedroom Villa – Bedroom Details (Expanded) The 4-bedroom villa elevates comfort with gener…
$764,959
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 335 m²
We are delighted to offer you this great opportunity!  An old fashioned semi-detached buildi…
$384,927
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Kato Paphos This luxurious 3-bedroom villa is located in the vibrant tour…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2-Bedroom townhouse located first line to the sea in the heart of Kato Paphos. Boasting brea…
$472,186
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Kato Paphos This luxurious 3-bedroom villa is located in the vibrant tour…
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern detached villa is for sale in a project offering comfort and style in the heart of …
$530,403
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, offered by project in the popular area of Tombs of the King…
$592,492
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2 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Presenting a splendid two-bedroom apartment in the highly sought-after Universal area of Kat…
$401,796
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 242 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 25 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,05M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom villa for sale in Cap St. George in Paphos, next to 5 star Cap St George …
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 19 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$907,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a beautifully designed off-plan detached villa in…
$1,35M
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
In the very centre of Pafos, just moments from “blue-flag” beaches, renowned resorts, cultur…
$1,27M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
This expertly laid out three bedroom townhouse optimize the living spaces and offer a wide o…
$660,290
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4 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
Located in the heart of Pafos Town, set in a desirable central location, and minutes away fr…
$1,30M
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Tucked within a coastal enclave in Paphos—just steps from both the shoreline and cultural la…
$1,02M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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4 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Exquisite 4-bedroom villa in St. George area of Peyia, with stunning sea views, set on a lar…
$2,95M
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2 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
2 Bedroom Villa – Bedroom Details (Expanded) The two bedrooms in this villa are designed as …
$519,487
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Villa – Mediterranean Elegance Discover a villa that perfectly balances sty…
$1,86M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
The Villa showcases a sleek, modern aesthetic with open-plan living spaces and kitchens feat…
$651,111
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 50 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$936,352
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 41 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,28M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
Description of object: Pelagos Beachfront Residences, Villa No. 21 is a unique 3 bedroom vil…
$1,07M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
Description of object: Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 35 is a modern design 4 bedroom …
$1,12M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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House in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
House
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
In the heart of Paphos, a new business class project is presented, which opens up exceptiona…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Three Bedroom House ground floor property (on a 2-floor building) in Paphos Recommended for …
$399,467
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury and comfort with this elegant 2-bedroom maisonette, ideally s…
$365,271
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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