4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3
133 m²
€367,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
165 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€770,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€664,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
109 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€380,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
112 m²
Welcome to an exquisite townhouse that ticks all the boxes, whether you seek a lucrative inv…
€295,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
215 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
€810,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
304 m²
€910,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
247 m²
€695,000
Recommend
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pafos, Cyprus
28
14
594 m²
1/1
New project - new story to be told.This beautiful high-end residential Detached house with 7…
€1,99M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
3
2
137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€663,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3
167 m²
Welcome to this newly built modern villa located in the heart of the Universal area in Pafos…
€465,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
7
6
239 m²
3
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
4
6
386 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€4,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
4
7
416 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3
164 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
5
6
467 m²
Set amidst a unique, beautiful coastal area of Pafos and overlooking the eternal blue of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
3
3
154 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
112 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
2
2
126 m²
Do you want a new home in Cyprus but are not too worried about living on the first line or i…
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Anavargos, Cyprus
4
3
380 m²
This semi-detached townhouse is extremely spacious and well appointed. It is designed and bu…
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
2
3
119 m²
Superb two-bedroom three bathroom fully furnished townhouse for sale in the renowned Elysia …
€320,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
4
297 m²
1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 297 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€740,000
Recommend
