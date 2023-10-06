Show property on map Show properties list
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€545,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Welcome to the exquisite new villa development nestled in the highly sought-after residentia…
€535,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
3 room house in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€367,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This exclusive gated development featuring contemporary villas and townhouses is nestled in …
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Welcome to an exquisite townhouse that ticks all the boxes, whether you seek a lucrative inv…
€295,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
€1,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
€810,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
€910,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
€980,000
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 247 m²
€695,000
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pafos, Cyprus
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 28
Bathrooms count 14
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/1
New project - new story to be told.This beautiful high-end residential Detached house with 7…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with parking covered, in a gated community, with property features coming soon
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Property Specifications: Three-bedroom villa embodying an area of 151 square meters that hig…
€663,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Welcome to this newly built modern villa located in the heart of the Universal area in Pafos…
€465,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 386 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€4,40M
Villa 4 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 416 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
The project is an embodiment of luxury living at its finest. With the design and aesthetic c…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 467 m²
Set amidst a unique, beautiful coastal area of Pafos and overlooking the eternal blue of the…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This modern, yet cozy and warm new villa is part of a small boutique development of only 7 v…
€680,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Do you want a new home in Cyprus but are not too worried about living on the first line or i…
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa in Anavargos, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Anavargos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
This semi-detached townhouse is extremely spacious and well appointed. It is designed and bu…
€425,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pafos, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Superb two-bedroom three bathroom fully furnished townhouse for sale in the renowned Elysia …
€320,000
4 room house with sea view, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 297 sq.m. In Paphos. Tynhaus is located on 1 level. The f…
€740,000

