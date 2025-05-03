Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Cyprus

Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
$2,93M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Minthis is an exclusive residential retreat perched on a tranquil hilltop within a 5 million…
$2,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Minthis is an exclusive residential retreat perched on a tranquil hilltop within a 5 million…
$2,75M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Named after and situated at the highest point of the resort, the calmness that you feel here…
$1,29M
