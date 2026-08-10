Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

;
villas
208
House Delete
Clear all
331 property total found
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after Geroskipou area of Paphos. Set on …
$535,645
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Seaside Villa in Paphos Experience contemporary coastal living in this exc…
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
High spec five bedroom villa in a quiet area or Geroskipou, offering quick and easy access t…
$885,349
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Elegant 3-Bedroom Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos Set in the charming and tranquil area of Ger…
$692,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, The Grove comprises of two a…
$324,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos 2-3 Bedrooms Discover contemporary Mediterranean livin…
$854,078
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
3-Bedroom Villa Each villa has been thoughtfully designed with contemporary architecture th…
$898,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom townhouse in Geroskipou offers modern comfort and Medit…
$259,986
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
For sale: Off-plan detached house offering a spacious internal area of 313 m2 in the desirab…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Modern Luxury Villas – Geroskipou, Paphos This exclusive collection of modern villas is loc…
$542,050
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5-Bedroom Villa – Breathtaking Sea Views & Refined Mediterranean Luxury The 5-bedroom villa …
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 489 m²
roperty Description This spacious 4-bedroom villa is located in a prime seaside area of Pap…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
? Your Dream Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos Step into a world of sun-soaked luxury and Mediter…
$683,035
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Spacious four bedroom villa located in Koloni, Paphos. Built to high quality specifications …
$944,372
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Luxury 7-Bedroom Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos. Key Features Fully furnished and equipped Pri…
$1,74M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Property Description This modern 4-bedroom villa is located in a prime seaside area of Paph…
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Modern villa development of 15 luxury villas located in Geroskipou Tourist Area in Paphos, j…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 349 m²
4-Bedroom Modern Villa in the Heart of Paphos’ Tourist Area This contemporary 4-bedroom vill…
$907,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Neoclassical designed detached  and semi-detached houses set in the central area of Geroskip…
$964,747
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Modern Villa in Geroskipou, Paphos – 2–3 Bedrooms Experience the perfect blend of comfort, …
$931,721
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 418 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Breathtaking Sea Views & Refined Mediterranean Luxury The 5-bedroom villa …
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Neoclassical designed detached  and semi-detached houses set in the central area of Geroskip…
$817,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 413 m²
Three Luxuries Villas enjoys a superb hilltop location of prestige homes with unobstructed s…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a villa at the planning stage with a modern design and thoughtful layout, an int…
$743,147
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Villa with Infinity Pool and Sea Views in Geroskipou, Paphos Located in th…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
This spacious detached villa offers high quality finishes.Ideally located on a small plot, t…
$656,884
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Modern Villas in Geroskipou, Paphos – 2–3 Bedrooms Discover contemporary Mediterranean livi…
$961,852
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Neoclassical designed detached  and semi-detached houses set in the central area of Geroskip…
$948,744
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This stunning fully move-in ready detached villa offers contemporary luxury and co…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Discover the epitome of modern living in the heart of tranquility. Eight exclusive detached …
$537,227
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go