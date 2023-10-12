Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Yeroskipou
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

villas
54
townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
61 property total found
4 room house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Stunning villa with 4 bedrooms for sale in a great place Geroskipu. This villa is within wal…
€425,000
3 room house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 2
This exclusive complex consists of seventeen separate apartments, each of which is a two-sto…
€460,000
3 room house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Modern semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms in Geroskipu in the area of Paphos. The house is …
€330,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This project is where luxury living reaches new heights. The development comprises luxury mo…
€770,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This project is where luxury living reaches new heights. The development comprises luxury mo…
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
The Grove offers privacy and relaxation to residents and their families, providing the perfe…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with property features coming soon
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Facilities: Large communal swimming pool enhances the property, promoting a sense of communi…
€500,000
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
This spacious detached off plan villa offers high quality finishes throughout. Ideally locat…
€358,000
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€1,26M
Villa 4 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A luxury development in one of the best and most quiet neighbourhoods of Pafos offers its re…
€675,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with garage
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
€825,000
Villa 3 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Located in the popular residential suburb of Pafos, Geroskipou, this stunning project is ste…
€455,000
Villa 2 room villa in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Surrounded by orchards and ensconced within landscaped gardens, the project comprises of two…
€356,500
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 288 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 237 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 313 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€960,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 4 bedrooms. The owners will …
€920,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 209 sq.meters in Paphos. consists of 3 bedrooms. The owners will …
€695,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir