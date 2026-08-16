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Houses for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

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237 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$761,686
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$767,456
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$796,308
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$773,227
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Seaview Villa in the Heart of Protaras A harmonious blend of contemporary design a…
$799,672
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 353 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$741,524
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa is designed to provide the ultimate combination of modern livi…
$892,338
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$738,805
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa is ideally located in the prestigious area of Protaras, offering …
$636,829
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 bedroom family villa located in a new complex of just eleven beautiful residences.Located …
$548,578
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
For sale: spacious 3-bedroom villas in Almaria Villas Phase D, Pernera. Located just 610 …
$730,756
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in the prestigious area of …
$678,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Beautiful 5 bedroom villa located in a quiet location in Protaras, just a few minutes drive …
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Spacious detached villa is under construction and is located in the prestigious area of Prot…
$1,24M
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4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The project offers the remarkable blend of enjoying absolute privacy in luxurious lodgings, …
$876,491
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3 bedroom villa in Paralimni with full ownership. This extremely spacious villa is…
$460,175
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development of villas is located in the coastal resort of Kapparis, one of the most…
$620,365
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 4-bedroom residence is located just a few steps from the beach, making every d…
$1,77M
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5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 413 m²
Located at Cape Greco – Konnos Beach with turquoise blue waters; the coastal setting is surr…
$3,13M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a prestigious area with new infrastructure including modern roads and beautiful B…
$383,361
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The cosmopolitan beach resort of Protaras is host to latest exclusive project. Located in th…
$640,992
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 319 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$727,814
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Boutique residential development located in one of Protaras’ most desirable coastal areas. T…
$767,409
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms in the sought-after resort area of Kapparis, working all yea…
$734,404
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$739,946
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 322 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$730,099
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Boutique residential development located in one of Protaras’ most desirable coastal areas. T…
$755,693
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