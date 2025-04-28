Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Latsia, Cyprus

84 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$401,277
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Exuding comfort and luxury, this timeless house features four spacious bedrooms, four bathro…
$1,08M
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
A stunning four-bedroom villa is available for sale in Latsia. The property is located in a …
$1,41M
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Lovely 3 bedroom detached house is available for sale in Latsia. It consists of 3 living roo…
$542,875
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This elegant villa, nestled in tranquility, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and spac…
$1,19M
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 220 m²
A detached house located in Latsia area close to all amenities and services. The ground floo…
$539,462
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$317,055
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$427,677
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Α classic style, four-bedroom, detached villa built inside a full plot. The villa is particu…
$658,617
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 561 m²
Detached two-storey house in Latsia in Nicosia. Сlose to a plethora of amenities and service…
$537,255
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Luxurious house located in Latsia and built in 2015 , encompassing the ultimate in luxury, s…
$1,19M
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present a stylish contemporary family house who is suited in a corner plot with amazing g…
$1,42M
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Two houses under construction at an exceptional area near Nicosia General Hospital at a quie…
$401,728
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Independent luxury house, built in 1999 with 4-bedrooms all with en-suite shower and desk. I…
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 590 m²
This contemporary luxury villa is located just five minutes from the city center. The except…
$2,51M
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Located on the outskirts of Nicosia, this luxury villa offers a unique design with the highe…
$926,349
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$364,318
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$364,318
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Deluxe townhouse for sale located in a charming place in Lachia The impeccable style of the …
$653,893
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Contemporary and functional, these villas are perfect for the modern family seeking to maxim…
$642,995
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$1,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after the conclusion of the sa…
$808,685
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This luxurious villa in the serene area offers a unique design crafted from high-quality mat…
$948,145
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover modern living in Latsia, Nicosia, with this new project featuring two stunning home…
$367,728
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Contemporary Residence with Stunning Garden, Double Garage, and Covered Terrace Welcome to …
$648,444
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Designed with strategic placement of broad overhangs, these homes maximize natural light thr…
$969,942
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Modern villa of 7 bedrooms is situated in a quiet neighbourhood in Latsia! The house is loca…
$1,44M
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$348,478
