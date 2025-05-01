Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zygi, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 461 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,99M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 383 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$1,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$1,92M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 755 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$3,77M
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$1,20M
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,74M
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Cozy 3 bedroom house for sale in Zygi. LOcated in walking distance to the beach. KEY FEATURE…
$542,875
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A sea front detached furnished house located in Zygi, with private access to beach! The prop…
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 540 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$2,16M
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$1,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 558 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$2,37M
6 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,23M
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,20M
5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 583 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,45M
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
For sale a beautiful seaside villa, located at Zygi  just 20 minutes drive from Limassol and…
$3,03M
5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 582 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$2,26M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zygi, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 557 m²
Exclusive Seaside Gated Community in Zygi This prestigious gated community is designed to r…
$2,19M
6 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 783 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$4,81M
5 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
The property is located near the main road of Zygi and is surrounded by nature. It is approx…
$866,088
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
An exclusive Italian-inspired gated community on the serene Zygi seafront, designed to offer…
$1,26M
3 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
We are delighted to be offering you this fantastic 3 bedroom villa located on the first line…
$1,40M
