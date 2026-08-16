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Houses for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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117 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 730 m²
Exclusive custom designed villa, built to the highest standards, guaranteeing maximal comfor…
$6,14M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a stunning villa project located in the tranquil area of Kissonerga. This modern…
$1,41M
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4 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in Kissonerga Located in a gated complex, this contemp…
$2,29M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For sale: Spacious five-bedroom villa in Olivia III, Paphos. This elegant home offers genero…
$797,975
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5 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Five bedroom furnished secondline to the sea villa, with sea views, in a unique modern beach…
$2,12M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Maris Verde Villas — Elegant Luxury Villas on the Coast of Cyprus Maris Verde Villas offe…
$827,626
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
For sale: Luxurious five-bedroom residence with panoramic sea views in Sunset Breeze, Paphos…
$1,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom beachfront villa in Paphos with private garden and swimming pool. Set in a …
$3,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Experience modern coastal living in a collection of…
$541,139
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7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 377 m²
7-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Paphos This 7-bedroom villa stands as a m…
$2,02M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
7 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 470 m²
7-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Paphos This 7-bedroom villa stands as a m…
$2,25M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Modern residential project located in Kissonerga area of Paphos. Situated in a desirable are…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: detached villa on the first line of the sea in Kissonerg, a sought-after coastal v…
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Maris Verde Villas offers a luxurious coastal lifestyle in the heart of Cyprus. With breatht…
$899,645
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
For sale: 3-bedroom villa in Lyra Villas, Paphos. A modern project by a reliable develope…
$555,791
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Discover an exclusive collection of contemporary de…
$541,139
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale: Modern four-bedroom residence in Olivia III, Paphos. This spacious home offers com…
$680,626
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Maris Verde Villas redefines luxury on the beautiful shores of Cyprus, combining modern desi…
$827,626
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5 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 537 m²
An outstanding 5 bedroom modern villa on the boundaries of Kissonerga and Peyia with fantast…
$4,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Perfectly located in Kissonerga village between Paphos and the famous Coral Bay beach. Near …
$1,06M
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3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Modern residential project located in Kissonerga area of Paphos. Situated in a desirable are…
$813,978
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8 bedroom House in Kissonerga, Cyprus
8 bedroom House
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 990 m²
8-Bedroom Villa – Ultimate Beachfront Masterpiece The 8-bedroom villa is the crown jewel of …
$6,68M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
For sale: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in the MITO Seaview complex, Paphos. This elegant resid…
$843,741
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Discover a superb collection of modern detached res…
$541,139
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4 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Exclusive development set in the sought-after hillside of Kissonerga, Paphos. The project co…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Modern Sea View Villa in Lower Chloraka Located in a quiet residential area of Lower Chlorak…
$919,070
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2 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
2 Bedroom Townhouse. Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Resort …
$634,225
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
For sale: Ready to move in End of 2028 Introducing an exclusive development of beautifully…
$539,249
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Villa in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Welcome to Amber Homes, premier project in Paphos, Cyprus. This exclusive development in Kis…
$549,527
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is offered a fully ready for occupancy detached villa, representing luxury housing …
$4,06M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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