Houses for sale in Polis, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 541 m²
Modern residences located on the sandy beaches of Lachi in Polis Chrysohus. The complex cons…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
A beautiful coastal suburban complex that offers ideal real estate for sale in the Police in…
€494,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
 The villa is located in the picturesque village of Argaka. The complex consists of villas w…
€506,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens in Polis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with public pool, with Gymnasium, with landscaped gardens
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€190,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa & nbsp; located in a picturesque village, consists of villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms for…
€506,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 419 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is subject to VAT.There are solar pa…
€2,95M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
Perfectly situated at the water‘s edge, these are the pre-eminent seafront homes of Latsi. T…
€905,500
