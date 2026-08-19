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Houses for sale in Polis, Cyprus

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villas
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28 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
Description of object: Argaka Village 6 Villa No.2 is a 4 bedroom villa for sale in Polis. B…
$577,798
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$649,256
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4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
A magnificent four bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy beac…
$3,90M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 25 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$214,128
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 24 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3-Bedroom Villas – Refined Space by the Sea Designed for larger families or those who enjoy …
$954,894
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL END AUGUST 2026 NO VAT The most premium and serene seafront villas in L…
$1,59M
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Three bedroom villa located in Polis Chrysochous. The house consist of open plan living /din…
$698,127
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$767,302
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
A magnificent three bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy bea…
$649,256
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With …
$636,270
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Modern Mediterranean Villa with Pool and Roof Garden – Polis, Paphos This beautifully desig…
$538,213
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
4 Bedroom Villa – Refined Space, Privacy & Mediterranean Comfort This spacious 4-bedroom vil…
$585,668
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 26 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615,480
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With a…
$762,580
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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5 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 477 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Seafront Prestige The five-bedroom villas stand as the …
$2,49M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
An extraordinary development of 28 villas designed to harmonise and enhance the lifestyle of…
$933,472
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4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL END AUGUST 2026 NO VAT The most premium and serene seafront villas in L…
$1,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 31 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$653,163
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A magnificent four bedroom villa with only a few minutes walking from the private sandy beac…
$743,693
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Wonderful three bedroom villa located on top of the hill in Neo Chorio village, offers amazi…
$708,279
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas for sale at Polis chrysochou area Paphos district with unobstructed sea views. With a…
$583,150
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite, residential complex of villas, in the most picturesque area of Cyprus Polis - Akamas
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Cobalt Heights is a desirable property located in the peaceful town of Polis, Cyprus, celebr…
$564,931
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 553 m²
Valterra Estates offers a luxurious residence with a spacious basement featuring storage roo…
$2,15M
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