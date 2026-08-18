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Houses for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

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160 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$761,686
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$796,308
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
4-Bedroom Villa The four-bedroom villa offers a spacious and carefully designed layout that …
$767,456
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$807,849
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 242 m²
A modern three-bedroom detached villa in the sought-after coastal area of Pernera, Paralimni…
$773,227
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary villa located in a prestigious coastal area in the heart of Protaras. The villa…
$755,172
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$759,359
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
The project is located in the popular area of Pernera, between Kapparis and the centre of th…
$690,572
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury Coastal Living in Pernera 3 Bedroom Villa in the sought-after Pernera area of Protar…
$636,077
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The cosmopolitan beach resort of Protaras is host to latest exclusive project. Located in th…
$656,338
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4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
An exclusive residential project consisting of four luxury 4-bedroom villas located in Perne…
$741,867
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$744,514
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$731,953
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Boutique residential development located in one of Protaras’ most desirable coastal areas. T…
$758,036
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
Three-bedroom detached villa set on a private plot of 368 m2 within an exclusive gated devel…
$744,952
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
IMPERIAL JADE VILLAS — Exclusive Five-Bedroom Seaside Villas in Protaras IMPERIAL JADE VI…
$1,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$736,521
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$747,940
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this luxurious 5-bedroom villa located just 500 metres from the beach and a picture…
$880,824
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale: exclusive 5-bedroom villas at Alaya Eco Friendly Residence, Cyprus. Set next to…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
Description of object: Aurora Villas is an exclusive residential project consisting of four …
$742,230
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Exceptional 4-bedroom detached villa — part of an exclusive seafront collection of just 12 l…
$2,22M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Detached luxury five-bedroom house in Protaras - Famagusta district, with 248 sq.m. covered …
$2,72M
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3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
An exclusive enclave of 12 luxurious homes in the heart of Protaras – Pernera. These villas …
$665,393
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the tranquil coastal area of Ayia Triada, just minutes from the Paralimni marina …
$718,069
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached house in the planning stage is ideally located in a very sought-after a…
$756,985
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4 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
An exquisite project of 10 exclusive villas in the outskirts of Protaras, Cyprus offering am…
$1,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern detached villa under construction is ideally located in the prestigious area of …
$678,883
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of the Ayia Triada, this detached villa offers a qui…
$882,872
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Celestial Pernera Villas is a boutique residential collection set wit…
$727,386
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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