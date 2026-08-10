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Houses for sale in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus

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33 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, under construction in the quiet area of Ayia Marinuda. The …
$696,942
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$576,071
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Modern Villas for Sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos – Near Elea Golf. Discover another exceptio…
$568,411
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
An exclusive collection of 15 luxury three-bedroom villas in the sought-after residential ar…
$641,021
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Meets Sustainable Living This exclusive three-bedroom v…
$553,739
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A Fantastic development of 3 or 4 bedroom detached & 3bedroom semi-detached residences in a …
$811,680
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover luxurious hillside living with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$782,085
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4 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom house all on one level with an internal covered area of 240m2 plus and additional …
$1,00M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4-Bedroom Modern Villa – Agia Marinouda, Paphos Located in the peaceful and sought-after ar…
$1,66M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
A Fantastic development of 3 or 4 bedroom detached & 3bedroom semi-detached residences in a …
$573,634
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction is a modern detached villa with an internal area of 180 m2 in th…
$810,176
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Boutique development of 11 modern villas in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, offering 3- and 4-bedroo…
$645,003
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4 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Modern Luxury Bungalow for Sale – Geroskipou / Agia Marinouda. Step into contemporary elegan…
$1,68M
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Modern 3-Bedroom Residences in Yeroskipou – Agia Marinouda, Paphos A stunning collection …
$793,502
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three-Bedroom Villa – Modern Comfort Meets Sustainable Living This exclusive three-bedroom v…
$569,723
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful detached villa, under construction, in the prestigious area of Ayia …
$564,302
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3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Fantastic development of 3 bedroom Detached & semi-detached residences in a beautiful modern…
$565,156
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Discover luxurious hillside living with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Se…
$782,085
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 Bedroom City Villa – Spacious Modern Home with Urban Convenience Intro This spacious 3-bed…
$917,951
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
2 Bedroom City Villa – Smart, Stylish Living in Central Geroskipou Intro This contemporary 2…
$816,337
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Boutique development of 11 modern villas in Agia Marinouda, Paphos, offering 3- and 4-bedroo…
$586,367
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in an elevated area in Geraskipou Agia Marinuda, Paphos, next to ELEAGOLF!Just 5 min…
$814,839
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$576,071
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, currently under construction, in a quiet area of Agia Marin…
$577,032
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Experience modern living in this exclusive collection of 4 detached 3-bedroom villas situate…
$559,909
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
3 Bedroom City Villa – Spacious Modern Home with Urban Convenience Intro This spacious 3-bed…
$913,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Agia Marinouda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Modern Villas for Sale in Agia Marinouda, Paphos – Near Elea Golf. Discover another exceptio…
$592,332
Leave a request

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