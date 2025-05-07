Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Akrountas
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

18 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
An exceptional residence, this villa is a luxurious, architecturally stunning villa situated…
$3,63M
5 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Beautiful large 5 bedroom villa situated in a picturesque rustic area of Akrounta village wi…
$1,47M
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$381,785
5 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Lovely spacious villa in the rural area of Akrounta village with panoramic mountain and some…
$1,74M
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$384,932
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$346,124
Villa 2 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to purchase a unique home with a pool, situated in the…
$447,237
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$342,977
4 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Rented  A very characteristic and modern 4 bedroom detached villa for sale in a picturesque …
$2,72M
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$393,323
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning, fully automated smart residence spans an impressive 600m² plot of land and fe…
$815,217
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
A 3 bedroom house, with one big master with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet, and 2 othe…
$727,453
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$372,345
2 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Unique home with pool near Germasogeia Lake, Limassol. Just a 10-minute drive from Limassol …
$424,015
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$340,880
4 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa in Akrounta with Stunning Dam Views Spacious 290 sqm villa on a 2,000 sqm plot (expan…
$1,70M
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$424,788
3 bedroom house in Akrounda, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Modern houses locted in Akrounta area, Limassol. The project consists of 9 houses. Key Featu…
$372,345
Properties features in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

