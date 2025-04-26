Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

119 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Lovely well maintained 3-bedroom house located in a quiet area of beautiful affluent suburb …
$867,976
5 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Kamares Village is a luxury resort with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, located…
$926,349
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Three bedroom, two bathroom bungalow located in prestigious areas of Tala, Kamares.  The pro…
$551,434
4 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 321 m²
Fantastic villa located opposite the famous Kamares Club. Upon entering the main entrance yo…
$1,85M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Situated between Pafos and Peyia Bay, this development is positioned in the highly desirable…
$991,738
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
This fantastic development is considered to be the most elite suburb of Pafos and has one of…
$889,133
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
This property is the definition of luxury and elegance set on a large plot with a very matur…
$1,91M
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. The na…
$944,018
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Classic two-story villa located in Kamares, Tala.  The ground floor has a spacious dining ro…
$1,74M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Luxury off plan Villa situated in an enviable location on elevated grounds with, far-reachin…
$1,34M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
The weather in Cyprus is known to inspire outdoor living lifestyle and here you can enjoy ju…
$445,158
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa for sale with panoramic sea and mountain views. The villa is equipped with all necessa…
$1,21M
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. The na…
$965,971
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Two storey three bedroom villa lcated in Kamares, Tala.  The ground floor consist of open pl…
$1,44M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Four-bedroom house built in three plots, in Tala. The property has distant sea view.  Total…
$1,14M
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Absolutely stunning unique five bedroom villa in an amazing very private location above Tala…
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
A lavish development designed to set a new precedent for luxury living in Cyprus. Elegantly …
$2,36M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
A Wonderful Lifestyle and Winning Location house built in three plots, divided into the main…
$1,14M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
An opulent project crafted to establish a fresh standard for upscale living in Cyprus. A tas…
$2,02M
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
3-bedroom villain Tala. This villa  is just a short drive from the traditional village squar…
$1,20M
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Discover the potential of this incomplete property, located in the sought-after Tala Communi…
$253,929
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 258 m²
Floor 2
Experience luxury living at its finest with this project, an exquisite villa development loc…
$1,74M
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
This fantastic development is considered to be the most elite suburb of Pafos and has one of…
$849,577
House 12 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 990 m²
Nestled atop the hills with commanding views of the Mediterranean Sea, this villa is part of…
$12,55M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Nestled in Paphos, this villa is truly exceptional. The project is distinguished by its intr…
$2,17M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Spacious four bedroom villa partially furnished in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the village of T…
$506,767
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
A stunning four bedroom villa with panoramic sea views set in a quiet residential area of Ta…
$863,172
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Luxury 5 bedroom Villa located on the Lofos area in Tala village with stunning views of the …
$3,81M
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This classic three-storey detached villa with a semi basement with direct driveway access.  …
$1,68M
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Consisting of twelve spacious three-bedroom villas and a large communal swimming pool set in…
$471,080
Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
