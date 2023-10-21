UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Tsada
Houses
Houses for sale in Tsada, Cyprus
villas
44
townhouses
3
House
Clear all
54 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room Duplex nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
1
1
101 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
149 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
2
1
130 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€950,000
Recommend
3 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
3
190 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
5 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
5
310 m²
€2,60M
Recommend
4 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
4
253 m²
€2,04M
Recommend
2 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
2
166 m²
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
3
200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
149 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
212 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
4
1
243 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€2,72M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
3
312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
153 m²
The Villas at Minthis take full advantage of their incredible surroundings, with acclaimed a…
€1,42M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
2
101 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
4
238 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,37M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
3
210 m²
One of the most popular designs at Minthis, Callisto is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect f…
€2,13M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
200 m²
Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis is beautifully connected to nature. its open- pl…
€2,08M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
214 m²
Cleone residence has a traditional layout features a ground floor living area with separate …
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
4
1
260 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,52M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
4
1
247 m²
This 4 bedroom property benefits from large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto …
€2,42M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
209 m²
With large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto large patio and external social a…
€2,08M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
4
1
263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€2,53M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
1
190 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€1,96M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
210 m²
Petra is an extremely spacious and light ressidence which maximises the stunning view from a…
€2,12M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
3
251 m²
A 'country house' – reimagined. This Topos design has a unique floorplan bringing the pool a…
€2,81M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
3
207 m²
This residence is called Strato, part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The hom…
€2,32M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
3
200 m²
Nimbus residence is part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The Outdoor terraces…
€2,37M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
