Houses for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

1 room Duplex nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
1 room Duplex nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€950,000
3 room house in Tsada, Cyprus
3 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€2,00M
5 room house in Tsada, Cyprus
5 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
€2,60M
4 room house in Tsada, Cyprus
4 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 253 m²
€2,04M
2 room house in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room house
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 166 m²
€1,14M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,26M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
As geometric on the inside as it is on the outside, Asteria's mezzanine levels create an imp…
€2,05M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,48M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, Hesperides sky-high glass walls fill the open space…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 243 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€2,72M
Villa 3 room villa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This stunning two-level detached villa in Tsada, Pafos area, showcases meticulous craftsmans…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
The Villas at Minthis take full advantage of their incredible surroundings, with acclaimed a…
€1,42M
Duplex 2 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
The new duplex design is a two level apartment that creates both space and privacy for its i…
€900,000
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
A striking glass bridge leads you to your front door at Amalthia, a beautifully bright villa…
€2,37M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
One of the most popular designs at Minthis, Callisto is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect f…
€2,13M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Like the goddess it is named after, Artemis is beautifully connected to nature. its open- pl…
€2,08M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
Cleone residence has a traditional layout features a ground floor living area with separate …
€2,10M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The Callisto residence is a modern ode to light. Dual aspect folding doors create a breeze-w…
€2,52M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 247 m²
This 4 bedroom property benefits from large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto …
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
With large, open-plan spaces and a kitchen that opens onto large patio and external social a…
€2,08M
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 263 m²
Petra is extremely spacious and light this 4 bedroom design maximises the view from every ro…
€2,53M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
A dramatic all-glass entrance welcomes you to Harmonia, a home arranged around its striking …
€1,96M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Petra is an extremely spacious and light ressidence which maximises the stunning view from a…
€2,12M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 251 m²
A 'country house' – reimagined. This Topos design has a unique floorplan bringing the pool a…
€2,81M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with childrens playground
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
This residence is called Strato, part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The hom…
€2,32M
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a... in Tsada, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa nearby golf course, with childrens playground, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a...
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Nimbus residence is part of the Topos collection of designs at Minthis. The Outdoor terraces…
€2,37M

