Houses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
This luxurious 3 bedroom modern villa is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limasso…
€575,000
2 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
€385,000
4 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
For sale modern house on an individual project in Sphalangiotissa / Agios Afanasios. Built t…
€1,50M
4 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
The house is located in the green area of Limassol/Hermasoya. Built in 1996 and having full …
€730,000
2 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
House with 2 bedrooms in a project of 21200 sq.m. 2 large infinity pools with sea views and …
€823,800
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
New modern 3 bedroom townhouse in Potamos Germasoya, just 600 meters from the sea, quiet atm…
€770,000
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2
New project of houses in modern style in a quiet area of Germasoya. 17 houses with 2 or 3 le…
€435,000
3 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
This luxurious 3 bedroom modern villa is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limasso…
€840,000
2 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
The project has 2.3 and 4-room apartments. Including a landscape pool of 200 square meters a…
€611,800
4 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 186 m²
€750,000
5 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 478 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a new luxury modern detached villa with 5 bedrooms in the Paniotis area of Germa…
€1,60M
5 room house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 237 m²
Attractive villa with 5 bedrooms in a very favorable place on the top of a hill in the «Gree…
€900,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 1 169 m²
Floor 23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
Villa 3 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 594 m²
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
€4,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
€2,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
€7,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 803 m²
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
€6,00M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€649,280
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 004 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
