Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Germasogeia
Houses
Houses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus
villas
53
townhouses
15
House
Clear all
84 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
155 m²
This luxurious 3 bedroom modern villa is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limasso…
€575,000
Recommend
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
98 m²
€385,000
Recommend
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
200 m²
2
For sale modern house on an individual project in Sphalangiotissa / Agios Afanasios. Built t…
€1,50M
Recommend
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
230 m²
The house is located in the green area of Limassol/Hermasoya. Built in 1996 and having full …
€730,000
Recommend
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
105 m²
House with 2 bedrooms in a project of 21200 sq.m. 2 large infinity pools with sea views and …
€823,800
Recommend
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
122 m²
New modern 3 bedroom townhouse in Potamos Germasoya, just 600 meters from the sea, quiet atm…
€770,000
Recommend
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
133 m²
2
New project of houses in modern style in a quiet area of Germasoya. 17 houses with 2 or 3 le…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
192 m²
This luxurious 3 bedroom modern villa is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limasso…
€840,000
Recommend
2 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
139 m²
The project has 2.3 and 4-room apartments. Including a landscape pool of 200 square meters a…
€611,800
Recommend
4 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
186 m²
€750,000
Recommend
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
478 m²
3
For sale is a new luxury modern detached villa with 5 bedrooms in the Paniotis area of Germa…
€1,60M
Recommend
5 room house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
237 m²
Attractive villa with 5 bedrooms in a very favorable place on the top of a hill in the «Gree…
€900,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
1 169 m²
23/25
At the moment, this is a real pearl in the Cyprus market. Apparently, this is the most profi…
€10,59M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
153 m²
The townhouse showcases a modern and sophisticated design, spanning across three spacious le…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
6
594 m²
A magnificent contemporary villa located in the most prestige area of Limassol - Potamos Yer…
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
6
600 m²
This new modern villa with panoramic sea view is located in the peaceful area of Germasoyeia…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
6
6
650 m²
Situated in the prestigious area of Kalogiroi and within walking proximity to the new Russia…
€7,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
7
803 m²
This modern house with breathtaking panoramic views to the sea and the mountains is set in …
€6,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
186 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€716,209
Recommend
Townhouse 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
186 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 186 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€635,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
7
390 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
184 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€649,280
Recommend
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
160 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners wi…
€500,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
1
98 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
7
6
1 004 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1004 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€6,00M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
159 m²
3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
3
159 m²
3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
2
190 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
10
7
600 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
9
6
617 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 617 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Recommend
