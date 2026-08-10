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Houses for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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villas
69
cottages
9
mansions
4
townhouses
26
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212 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A modern detached three-bedroom villa currently under construction in Germasogeia, one of Li…
$1,27M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette located in the highly sought-after …
$404,001
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Nestled at the end of a peaceful no-through cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after area of Ag…
$1,01M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
This modern 4 bedroom property with separate maids quarter and spared no expense in making t…
$2,27M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 2-Bedroom Apartments in Germasogeia, Limassol This boutique three-storey buildi…
$516,785
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Situated in the prestigious area of Germasogia, this exceptional property offers a rare comb…
$3,10M
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Area 816 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residence in one of Limassol's most prestigious hillside neig…
$5,20M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa – Sfalangiotissa, Germasogeia, Limassol This exceptional custo…
$2,21M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
We are offering a beautiful, three-story townhouse in the desirable neighborhood. This spaci…
$887,288
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5 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 508 m²
Number of floors 3
In the prestigious area of Potamos Germasogeia, an exceptional five-bedroom villa with an ad…
$4,97M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in the prestigious hills of Germasogeia in Limassol, this exclusive residential deve…
$1,22M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale is a charming townhouse situated in the highly sought-after Mouttagiaka Tourist Are…
$437,882
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 560 m²
Discover a New Standard of Luxury Living Nestled in the prestigious hills of Kalogiry in Ge…
$4,96M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
A lovely well appointed villa nestled in a quiet residential area of Germasogia. This beauti…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Welcome to your dream home—an exquisite 3-bedroom villa that seamlessly blends modern urban …
$1,12M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
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2 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the sought-after residential area of Potamos Germasogeia, this well-presented two…
$409,835
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
Step into a world of refined elegance where luxury and serenity converge. Nestled in one of …
$1,99M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
An excellent opportunity to own a beautifully renovated 2-bedroom maisonette in the prestigi…
$919,308
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Offering a beautiful detached villa for sale in the sought after area of Germasogeia. With a…
$1,75M
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7 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 620 m²
Amenities: sauna, swimming pool, barbecue area, home theater, jacuzzi, gym, underfloor heati…
$5,15M
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Recently renovated 4+1 Bedroom Detached Villa in Dasoudi Beach Area Title Deeds available. …
$1,45M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Experience the essence of luxury in this new project, where you will find a premium lifestyl…
$2,80M
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7 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Floor 4
This beautiful 4-level villa, completed in 2022, is located in the popular Germasogeia distr…
$2,29M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa under construction in the popular area of Germasoya. The hou…
$1,15M
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4 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The project consists of 5 uniquely thought-out villas, providing serenity and privacy combin…
$1,80M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$894,736
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3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
3-Bedroom House Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is set…
$987,248
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Renovated 3-bedroom house in the heart of Germasogeia – with title deed! Looking for a styli…
$879,132
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
This contemporary residential development offers a refined approach to modern Mediterranean …
$892,796
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