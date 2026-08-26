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Houses for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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55 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: detached villa, under construction This beautiful detached villa, under constructi…
$566 541
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4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL END AUGUST 2026 NO VAT The most premium and serene seafront villas in L…
$1,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bathroom villa located in an exclusive gated development offering huge …
$542 060
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated in a quiet, unspoilt area with stunning views of the town of Polis down the coastli…
$215 658
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3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
For sale 3 bedroom townhouse in Paphos, Prodromi area. The project is located in a quiet, un…
$289 362
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
SPECIAL OFFER UNTIL END AUGUST 2026 NO VAT The most premium and serene seafront villas in L…
$1,59M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan detached house located in the serene area of Polis Chrysocho…
$566 541
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3 bedroom townthouse in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This ready-to-move-in 3-bedroom townhouse is designed for functional and comfortable living,…
$303 393
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3 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3-Bedroom Villas – Refined Space by the Sea Designed for larger families or those who enjoy …
$954 894
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Cobalt Heights is a desirable townhouse in the tranquil town of Polis, Cyprus, renowned for …
$410 861
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This wonderful semi-detached villa offers comfortable living with 3 bedrooms and 2…
$291 177
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
This off-plan villa offers comfortable living with modern solutions. The spacious interior a…
$566 541
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This beautiful detached villa offers a comfortable life in a quiet area of Polis. …
$467 097
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Cobalt Heights is a desirable townhouse located in the peaceful town of Polis, Cyprus, celeb…
$357 733
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403 313
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This detached villa under construction offers modern accommodation on a spacious p…
$652 804
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: This stunning detached villa plan offers modern accommodation with comfort and sty…
$751 890
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
This quality project offers one, two and three bedroom apartments, luxury penthouses and two…
$535 066
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: This stunning detached villa plan offers modern accommodation with comfort and sty…
$964 177
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 24 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$615 480
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Description of object: Agnades Village, Villa No. 31 is a beautiful coastal countryside 3 be…
$653 163
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Villa in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Area 131 m²
Cobalt Heights is a prestigious property in the charming town of Polis, Cyprus, celebrated f…
$541 912
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2 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
$214 128
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
For sale 2 bedroom townhouse in Paphos, Prodromi area. The project is located in a quiet, un…
$214 128
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 456 m²
3+1 Bedroom Villa – Refined Seaside Living The three-bedroom villas at Akamas Bay embody the…
$1,61M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
4 Bedroom Villa – Refined Space, Privacy & Mediterranean Comfort This spacious 4-bedroom vil…
$585 668
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403 313
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3 bedroom house in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
This is a highly sought-after property in Polis, Cyprus, known for its unspoilt natural surr…
$408 887
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 438 m²
Agnades Village – Villa No. 1, Coastal Countryside Living in Polis A beautiful 3-bedroom …
$494 000
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5 bedroom house in Polis, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 477 m²
Five-Bedroom Villa – The Pinnacle of Seafront Prestige The five-bedroom villas stand as the …
$2,49M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Polis Chrysochous

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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