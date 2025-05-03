Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dromolaxia, Cyprus

17 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
A beautiful bungalow situated on a large plot in a rural, quiet and family-friendly neighbou…
$414,946
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
A House for sale with three bedrooms, in a quiet suburb of Larnaca. The house is built of hi…
$417,124
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Developers an outstanding collection of luxury homes in Larnaca's newest community, an area …
$517,445
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A 2-storey House with a pool for sale with three bedrooms, in a quiet suburb of Larnaca. The…
$472,009
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful two-story property for sale, featuring a spacious veranda and a stunning garden. T…
$439,078
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The project is situated on a great plot in a quiet, family-friendly neighbourhood of Larnaca…
$363,726
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Complex  is the location for 21, three/four bedroom homes that come with options for custom …
$498,651
5 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Developers an outstanding collection of luxury homes in Larnaca's newest community, an area …
$562,934
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Detached Villa in Dromolaxia area for sale. The villa is located in a nice area, close to a …
$277,195
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
This modern style complex is situated 3km from Larnaca and offers easy access to the highway…
$560,002
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a four-bedroom house on a large area with a garden of 345 m2. The project is at the…
$481,235
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A gorgeous modern bungalow with private pool in Dromolaxia area in Larnaca province for sale…
$414,132
6 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 649 m²
A house in Larnaca. Plot is 5376 sq. m. Covered areas of the house are 649 sq. m. Paved yard…
$1,95M
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Complex  is the location for 21, three/four bedroom homes that come with options for custom …
$476,732
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A beautiful detached house in a prime location in Dromolaxia area for sale. It's very close …
$250,659
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
Developers an outstanding collection of luxury homes in Larnaca's newest community, an area …
$494,700
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Detached Villa in Dromolaxia area for sale. The villa is located in a nice area, close to a …
$267,006
